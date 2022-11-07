Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
therealdeal.com
FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
Exclusive: DOT eyes Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza as NYC's next car-free space
The Department of Transportation is considering ways to reduce traffic around Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn. The busy, roundabout intersection is a pain point for drivers and pedestrians alike. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing
Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
brickunderground.com
Demand for doorman buildings keeps NYC rents stubbornly high
The good news/bad news scenario for New York City renters continues: Rents were essentially flat in October compared to the previous month but still parked near record levels, a trend seen in the past three months. In the luxury rental category however, continued demand is causing rents to spike. The...
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Park along the East River in the works
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new park is in the works along the East River. The East River Greenway is being built from barges that have docked along the FDR between 53rd and 61st Streets. The new stretch of pedestrian and bike paths is set to open in 2023. It will connect to the promenade. […]
therealdeal.com
Development sites, multifamily buildings, hotels snag mid-market deals
Six of the seven commercial property transactions of $10 million to $40 million that hit city records last week were in Brooklyn and Queens. The other was in Manhattan. Three deals were for development sites and two were for multifamily properties, The other two were for an office building and a pair of hotels. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar figure.
brickunderground.com
Vacant luxury co-ops, Bay Ridge landlord sued, & more
Housing advocates call on Mayor Eric Adams to create fairer guidelines for affordable housing projects (Politico) New York Attorney General Letitia James sues a Bay Ridge landlord for allegedly scheming tenants out of millions of dollars (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the third-least affordable housing market in the U.S....
therealdeal.com
New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records
In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
therealdeal.com
Hudson plans Port Chester mixed-use development
The real estate firm secured a $11.4 million loan for the acquisition and pre-development of a site at 27-45 North Main Street and 28 Adee Street in Port Chester, where the company plans to build a six-story, 226,000-square-foot mixed-use project. Hudson declined to comment on the development site’s sale price,...
therealdeal.com
Judge to Solil: Hands off Danny Meyer’s Maialino
One pan, two pan, red pan, blue pan. Danny Meyer can finally take inventory at his original Maialino, now that he’s allowed back inside it. A judge has granted the restaurateur 30 days of access to his closed eatery on the ground floor of the Gramercy Park Hotel. Meyer still can’t remove anything, though.
Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
travelingformiles.com
Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it
A fresh country kitchen on the South Shore | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At a recent food competition over Bacon-Egg-and-Cheese, one sandwich contender stood out — the BEC at Fina’s Farmhouse. The Tottenville breakfast and lunch spot landed in a tie for second place. But we had to take a more intent look at the restaurant behind the dish, one that showed admirable attention to detail.
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Wants to “Get Stuff Clean” in Boro Park
Since he took office, Mayor Eric Adams has said every day that he wants to “Get Stuff Done,” and now he wants to “Get Stuff Clean,” right here in Boro Park. Standing under the subway tracks, as the train roared overhead, at Utrecht Avenue and 44th Street today, Mayor Adams addressed the concerns of residents of Boro Park who often call into Community Board 12’s monthly meetings to ask whether something can be done to clean up the neighborhood.
Inhabitat.com
A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York
Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine
Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
