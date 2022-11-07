Get a wedding ring with your Halloween candy? River Grove couple wants to hear from you

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A River Grove couple is hoping to be reunited with a lost wedding band.

Nancy Cairncross thinks she lost her wedding band on Halloween while dropping candy into someone's trick-or-treat bag last week.

Her husband, Doug Cairncross, said they've put up flyers in their neighborhood and around River Grove, offering a reward for the lost wedding band and asking anyone who finds it to call them.

It features a picture of Doug Cainrcross’s matching wedding band.

“Really, it’s terrible because we’ve been married like 28 years,” he says of the loss.

“That wedding band’s got a lot of good memories in it. It’s like it’s part of your life, you know what I mean?”

He said his wife lost her wedding band once before in a pool, but they got it back, and he's hoping that will happen again.

“The ring isn’t worth that much,” Doug Cairncross said. “It’s just got sentimental value.

“With a bit of luck I hope somebody thinks about us and brings it back.

It will be absolutely fantastic.”

