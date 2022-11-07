Rasmus Dahlin has chance to play Tuesday against Coyotes

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato did not rule defenseman Rasmus Dahlin out of Tuesday night's matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.

Dahlin missed practice on Monday after getting hurt on Friday in Carolina against the Hurricanes. He missed Saturday’s game in Tampa Bay Lightning with his upper-body ailment.

In the Carolina game, Dahlin shot the puck at the Hurricanes goalie well after a whistle and had to know they would come after him. There was a huge scrum after the whistle, and both Dahlin and Jesperi Kotkaniemi started swinging at each other with their gloves on.

Kotkaniemi caught Dahlin square in the head with, what Granato described as, a cheap shot, even though both players were swinging at each other with their gloves on.

I believe Dahlin has been an instigator this season, which isn’t a bad thing. Players have come after him since he entered the league, and I think he’s initiating a lot more. Granato, however, doesn’t think so.

“I don’t know if he’s initiated more," said Granato following Monday's practice. "He’s stronger this year, and he’s absolutely knocking guys around more, and he’s tactically improved to knock a guy around.”

I give Dahlin credit for knowing he was going to have guys coming after him, and he stood right there and engaged.

“He does engage, so the impact I see is his increase in strength and technique,” Granato said.

Granato says defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin could still use some rest, but he was pressed into action on Saturday with Dahlin out. He will also play on Tuesday against the Coyotes.

The Sabres released their third jersey on Monday, which is, of course, the black and red "goathead" sweaters.

Growing up in Syracuse, Alex Tuch lived near Tim Connolly and had one of his goathead jerseys. Tuch is very excited that on Nov. 23, he’ll be wearing one of those jerseys in a game.

“It’s unbelievable, and it looks even better in person. I’m really excited,” said Tuch on Monday.

Tuch says the "goathead" is his favorite jersey of all-time.

Casey Mittelstadt is from Minnesota, where he grew up loving the Minnesota North Stars jerseys. He, of course, saw the "goathead" growing up, and he, too, says they look awesome.

"I just love black jerseys. They look so clean, and we’re excited to wear them for sure,” said Mittelstadt.

Mittelstadt also had a lot of Sidney Crosby jerseys growing up.

Jeff Skinner will never be caught at a fashion show near the runway, but he still likes what he sees in Buffalo's new third jersey.

“I’m not a great judge of fashion or jerseys in general, but those are pretty cool," Skinner admitted on Monday. "When you get a chance to mix it up a little bit, it’s fun for everyone.”

Dylan Cozens was pretty young when the "goathead" jerseys were around, but he’s still looking forward to wearing them.

"I’ve never really worn a black jersey before, so I’m really excited to wear those,” said Cozens.

Buffalo opens its latest four-game homestand on Tuesday.