Ethika Music Releases Highly Anticipated Compilation Mixtape ‘Ethika Music: Volume 1’

By davontah
 2 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Ethika Music / Ethika Music

Ethika , the go-to lifestyle brand for artists, athletes and musicians is taking the music world by storm with Ethika Music, a platform that’s dedicated to launching new and emerging artists. Closely following the release of “Last Savage” by MNS Dank and Rayface, who are both signed to Ethika Music, the powerhouse label has finally unveiled its long-awaited, 10-track project Ethika Music: Volume 1 . Hosted by mixtape mogul DJ Holiday , EMV1 is the culmination of years of writing, recording, and collaborating that serves as a true calling card for artists that are reshaping the music industry.

In 2017, Ethika burst onto the music scene with their RGB Mixtape series which featured new music from Lil Wayne , Kodak Black and more. Since then, the California-based label has followed up with two additional projects ( The Prophesy Mixtape and RGB 2 ), reaffirming their commitment to putting a spotlight on the next wave of emerging talent.

Unlike previous releases, EMV1 is a concentrated effort that champions Ethika Music’s core roster of signed artists. Among those featured are Gucci Lando, B Simm, Angel Hill, VeeThaRula, Mahzi, Bo.T, Aaron Bodden, G Shytt, MNS Dank, and Rayface.

Atlanta-bred DJ and the undisputed “King of Mixtapes,” DJ Holiday ( Gucci Mane , Nicki Minaj , Wiz Khalifa ) has developed a reputation for helping newer artists break ground in the music industry, making his involvement in Ethika Music’s latest offering a no-brainer. He’s widely known for his Holiday Season mixtape series, which would later become the blueprint for many of today’s DJs to follow.

From Angel Hill’s melodic chops on tracks like “Player” to easily digestible one liners that carry a true-to-life feel on cuts like “Euphoria” by VeeThaRula, released today alongside a complementary visual aid that brings the song’s lyrics to life, Ethika Music Volume 1 is a tangled mix of unique soundscapes that has something for everyone.

Check out the mixtape and let us know what you think about it in the comments!

