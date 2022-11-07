Read full article on original website
Elko police: Attempted scam reaches new level of danger
ELKO – Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a local bank Thursday to assist a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam. The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The suspect told the unsuspecting victim she had a warrant for her arrest, and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested.
Two nabbed following weekend police chase
ELKO – A Spring Creek man and an Elko woman were arrested Saturday on multiple charges following a police chase. Elko Police Department officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle on a dirt road adjacent to Grant Avenue, and determined that the pickup had recently been stolen from a local drilling company. It was unoccupied and stuck in the mud.
Man accidentally shot on hunting trip dies, officials say
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Nevada man has died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by a friend during a hunting trip last week. Deputies with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Nov. 1 for reports of a hunter who had been shot in the chest in the North Pequop Mountains, a mountain range located in the northeastern part of Nevada.
Rewrite: News from past issues
------ The Nevada Business College is now in full blast, having opened Monday with eleven students. The number will be increased the coming week, as several have decided to take up certain studies. ------ A prospector with a train of four little burros was in town the fore part of...
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
Henry James Wallock
Henry James Wallock, formerly of Elko, Nevada and current resident of Saratoga Springs, Utah, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family at his side. Henry, or Jim as he was known to his friends, resided in Elko, Nevada, for 66 years before his health resulted in his move to Utah to live with family and be closer to medical facilities.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Dayton bounces Elko in straight sets
SPARKS — At the Division 3A North regional tournament, at Hug high School, the Elko volleyball team was up and down — winning one match in straight sets but dropping the next in the same fashion. The No. 5 Lady Indians posted a three-set sweep of No. 4...
Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat
ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
More votes from Elko County residents added to tally
ELKO – More than a thousand additional votes were counted Thursday afternoon in Elko County from ballots that were mailed or placed in drop boxes before the end of Election Day. The new votes did not change any of the election-night results. Several hundred more are expected to arrive...
Thomas, Spring Creek boys claim 3A XC state titles
BOULDER CITY — The run of four-consecutive state titles came to a close for the Spring Creek girls cross country team, but the Spartans defended their 2021 state tile. On Saturday, Spring Creek’s boys nailed down their second straight Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championship, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, also booking the individual champ.
Weather delays schools for 2 hours
ELKO -- Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Elko County School District announced. “Classes at all Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, and Wells schools will begin exactly two hours later than their typical start time, and bus pick-ups will be delayed two hours,” stated the district.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.
Long lines at some Nevada polling locations
ELKO – Elko’s polls closed just before 8 p.m. on Election Day, remaining open nearly an hour late as voters were still in line at the Elko Convention Center. Six other polling locations closed at 7 p.m. while precincts remained open at the Elko Convention Center, according to Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman.
Thomas "Tom" Paul Joseph
Thomas “Tom” Joseph lived an amazing life. He was born an only child to Charles Joseph and Fumiko Fukai on a US military base in Japan. He grew up attending schools overseas bringing him to graduate high school in Thailand at the International School of Bangkok in 1972. He went on to graduate college in Las Vegas with a Bachelors in Psychology from UNLV followed by getting his Master’s in Social Psychology Research from Antioch University San Francisco.
Elko County School District explains potential litigation
ELKO – The Elko County School District released the following statement Monday regarding a proposed lawsuit to be considered when trustees meet Nov. 8:. “Last Thursday, the Elko County School District posted the agenda for its upcoming Board of Trustees Meeting for this coming Tuesday, November 8. Present in the agenda are multiple items related to a closed meeting with legal counsel regarding the possibility of filing a defamation lawsuit against Brian D. Gale, a current candidate for the school board.
Weekend forecast: Unusually cold weather to continue
ELKO – Cloudy weather is in the forecast for Elko but that doesn’t mean it will be warming up any. Isolated snow showers are possible in parts of northeastern Nevada as a small storm system moves in over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are...
Joe's Fishing Hole: A few weeks left for good fishing
What a difference a week makes. Last week, there were two days with highs in the 50s and the lows in the 30s. This week we are seeing highs in the 20s and 30s with the lows in the single digits. On top of that 13 and a half inches of snow has fallen at the Elko Airport but much more in the Ruby Mountains with Lamoille #3 Snotel sight showing 30 inches of snow earlier this week.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23. A 13-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Clerk: Nearly 2,000 votes yet to be counted in Elko
ELKO – Plenty of outstanding ballots remain to be counted – enough to potentially change the outcome of some election-night results in Elko County. More than 900 ballots that were postmarked on Election Day or dropped off at an Election Day polling location have been received since Tuesday, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman.
