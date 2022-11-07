Mercedes-Benz revealed Thursday its AMG One supercar has broken the lap record for production cars at the Nürburgring with a lap time of 6:35.183. The lap was completed on October 28, according to Mercedes. It chose Nürburgring 24-Hour winner and DTM competitor Maro Engel as the driver for the attempt, which took place on a chilly autumn day where parts of the track were not completely dry. Still, the AMG One was able to defeat the former record-holder, the Porsche GT2 RS MR, by over eight seconds—no small gap.

1 DAY AGO