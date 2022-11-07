Read full article on original website
Related
Road & Track
The Genesis Electrified G80 Is a Better Luxury Sedan
Hyundai's luxury arm, Genesis, is quickly going all-EV, and in the run-up, it's electrifying existing models. The Genesis Electrified G80, as its clunky name makes obvious, is an electric version of the brand's E-Class/5-Series rival, part of its push for the top. Basing an electric car off a preexisting gas-powered...
Road & Track
Mercedes-AMG One Breaks Nürburgring Record With 6:35 Lap
Mercedes-Benz revealed Thursday its AMG One supercar has broken the lap record for production cars at the Nürburgring with a lap time of 6:35.183. The lap was completed on October 28, according to Mercedes. It chose Nürburgring 24-Hour winner and DTM competitor Maro Engel as the driver for the attempt, which took place on a chilly autumn day where parts of the track were not completely dry. Still, the AMG One was able to defeat the former record-holder, the Porsche GT2 RS MR, by over eight seconds—no small gap.
Road & Track
The Top 16 Vehicles Most Likely to Reach 200,000 Miles
People go into the car dealership saying they want a “reliable car, one that’s going to last.” But how do you know how long something’s going to last? Well, the people over at iSeeCars.com gathered up the mileage listed on 11.8 million used cars traded in during 2020 and started tallying them up. And guess what? Big SUVs rule!
Road & Track
Drive to Survive Was a Breakout Hit. Can Anyone Else Capture Its Lightning in a Bottle?
Just as Nirvana kicked off the grunge gold rush in the Nineties, so has Drive to Survive ignited a barrage of hopeful motorsport media projects. It’s too late for the flannel-clad bands that DNF’d the race to stardom, but there’s still time for these new TV, streaming, and film ventures to bring new fans to racing series.
Road & Track
V-10 Schumacher Ferrari F1 Car Sells For $14.9 Million
Michael Schumacher may be tied with Lewis Hamilton when it comes to having the most Drivers' Championships in F1 history, but the German icon just secured another F1-related record, one unlikely to be matched in the near future. That’s because one of Schumacher’s former 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA racers, which he piloted to five victories during the 2003 season, just sold at a RM Sotheby’s auction in Switzerland for a record-breaking price of $14.9 million.
Road & Track
Flyin' Miata Will No Longer Sell You a V-8-Powered Miata
Flyin' Miata, the Colorado-based Mazda MX-5 specialist shop best known for building some of the greatest V-8-swapped Miatas on the planet, announced it will no longer be offering turn-key V-8-swapped Miatas or conversion parts for sale. Instead, it plans to continue developing emissions-compliant upgrades, like turbocharger kits, for Miatas going forward.
Road & Track
McLaren P1 Flooded In Hurricane Ian Now Seeking Brave Buyer on Copart
Hurricane Ian devastated a large chunk of Florida, causing a huge loss of life and much property destruction. One piece of property is particularly notable among car enthusiasts, a yellow McLaren P1. There's a decent chance you saw photos and videos of this car floating in floodwaters on social media and on this very website, and now, it's headed to auction on Copart.
Road & Track
The Off-Road Porsche 911 Dakar Is Debuting Next Week
In the mid-Eighties, Porsche entered the 911 in one of the most difficult races in the world—the Paris-Dakar. Its first entrant, the 953, a lifted, all-wheel-drive version of the then-new 911 Carrera 3.2 finished sixth in the 1984 race. In 1985, the 953 evolved into an early version of the 959, with a 3.2-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, though none finished. Nineteen eighty-six saw Porsche triumph at the Paris-Dakar, with a further developed, turbocharged 959. Those Dakar cars have inspired countless "Safari" 911 builds, and Porsche itself.
Road & Track
Watch a Chevy Corvette Z06 Hit the Dyno for the First Time
After what seems like an eternity of waiting, anxious buyers are finally starting to take delivery of their Corvette Z06s. One new owner, Speed Phenom on YouTube, wasted no time taking his to the dyno. And the results are fascinating. Speed Phenom recently drove to Texas for a stop at...
Road & Track
I Judged the Search for the Next Hot Wheels Contest and Peaked as a Hot Wheeler
My Hot Wheels obsession is well documented. I’ve been accumulating the wee thingies since way back in 1968 when I was six, and all of Mattel’s vast ad budget was aimed at my budding tiny tot fascination with cars. Over nearly 55 years, it’s worked out okay for me. But last month, I finally peaked as a Hot Wheeler. I was a judge for the Global Semi Finals amid the glamorous “Search for the Next Hot Wheels.”
Road & Track
BMW Is Planning on Direct Sales
New cars are more expensive than ever, but it's not the automakers that are reaping in most of the profits—it's dealers. Naturally, automakers want to cut out the middleman and sell direct to consumers, a la Tesla, and a number are taking the steps to do so in the near future. Reuters cites an interview BMW CFO Nicolas Peter gave to German paper, Muenchner Merkur, saying that the company is planning a direct-sales operation.
Road & Track
Reviving Lola, The Greatest Racing Car Company Time Forgot
“Well,” says Till Bechtolsheimer, “here goes.” We’re standing in pit lane at Harris Hill Raceway in rural Texas under a blazing July sun. Bechtolsheimer is wearing his full racing suit, standing beside a 1958 Lola Mk1. He slips on his helmet, climbs in, and fires up the four-cylinder Coventry Climax, tickling the throttle with his toe. Then, off he goes onto the track. The man who has just bought the Lola brand is driving a Lola car for the first time.
Road & Track
2023 Honda Civic Type R: Everything You Need to Know
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R has matured. Gone is the brash styling, replaced by handsome and purposeful upgrades to the exterior and chassis. Under the hood sits a 315-hp turbocharged engine sending power to the front wheels via a fantastic-feeling six-speed manual and a limited-slip differential. There are also bigger brakes and some of the best seats we've ever sat in.
Comments / 0