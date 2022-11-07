ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

Walmart Shooting Happened During Drug Deal

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xUHq_0j25eAHH00

Midlothian, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police say the shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Midlothian Walmart Sunday evening occurred during a drug deal, and that they've made an arrest. Justin Gay, 27, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and intent to distribute.

Police say Gay was meeting with the victim and others for the drug deal, and that during that meeting, they allege he shot the victim. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries but is now expected to survive.

Police say additional charges are being investigated.

Comments / 5

Keisha Williams
3d ago

Yep. Crime in RVA has been record high. The backwards residents protest any projects that brings opportunities for the people. No opportunities=no money= poverty=crime.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest

Monday, November 7, 2022 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 4300 block of Garrison Street, Northwest. At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and an airsoft gun was recovered on scene. There were no reported injuries. The post Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
OAKTON, VA
WUSA9

19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Patrol Officers Arrest Suspect In Burglary; Suspect Linked To Additional Case

WALDORF, Md. – On November 5 at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. Officers met with the homeowner who indicated they were not sure if the suspect was still inside. Officers established a perimeter and a police K9 entered the house; no one was inside but there was evidence of a break-in.
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

2 women injured in Richmond neighborhood shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two women Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, at approximately 8:50 p.m., on reports of a person shot. A woman was found at the scene by officers, and she was treated...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Body found in Henrico possibly connected to missing person case

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating the death of a person after a body was found inside a car in the woods. On Thursday, Nov. 10, around 12:10 p.m., Henrico police received the report of a dead person at the intersection of Walnut and Ratcliffe Avenue. On scene, officers found a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue with a dead body inside.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
810
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy