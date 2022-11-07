Walmart Shooting Happened During Drug Deal

Midlothian, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police say the shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Midlothian Walmart Sunday evening occurred during a drug deal, and that they've made an arrest. Justin Gay, 27, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and intent to distribute.

Police say Gay was meeting with the victim and others for the drug deal, and that during that meeting, they allege he shot the victim. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries but is now expected to survive.

Police say additional charges are being investigated.