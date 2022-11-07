Read full article on original website
BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase
BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
Two Coins To Add To Your Portfolio Are Solana And Big Eyes Coin
The crypto market is a fascinating place. It is home to tens of thousands of coins. It opens its doors to numerous investment opportunities for different traders. Every crypto enthusiast interested in making it big will always find a coin that suits their portfolio in the marketplace. As it is the very nature of cryptocurrency, the crypto market is highly volatile, meaning it is challenging to try to guess what will happen next. However, certain coins have all the markings of a fruitful future. All investors conduct their due research before putting their money into any coin. Identifying the coins that have the potential to do well is the hardest challenge any crypto investor must overcome. Two coins that should be on the watch list of every investor are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K
Bitcoin price recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC failed to clear the $18,000 resistance and started a fresh decline. Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading below $18,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
Bitcoin Bear Markets Compared: How Much Longer Till The Bottom? | BTCUSD November 9, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily crypto technical analysis videos, we are examining past Bitcoin bear markets to see how much further we could have before a bottom is in. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): November 9, 2022. Bitcoin price continues to set new low after low now that...
Polygon (MATIC) Looks Good Above $0.75 Despite Market Turmoil; Here Is Why?
MATIC’s price loses its $1 support as the price trades to a region of $0.8. MATIC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s price remains weak across all timeframes as the price trades slightly...
Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s price loses its $18,000 all-time high support as the price trades to a region of $17,000 before bouncing off this region. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price remains weak across...
Ethereum Price Approaches $1,000, Why Upsides Could Be Limited
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might even test the $1,000 support zone in the near term. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,320 and $1,250 levels. The price is now trading below $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?
ETH’s price loses its $1,500 support as the price trades to a region of $1,250 before bouncing off this region. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price remains weak across all timeframes...
XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Protect This Crucial Support
XRP price started a major decline from the $0.50 resistance against the US Dollar. The recent collapse of FTX and FTT sparked a sharp move towards the $0.32 support. Ripple is down over 15% and there was a drop below the $0.40 support against the US dollar. The price is...
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The FTX Calamity
The recent crisis in the world’s third-largest crypto exchange, FTX, is creating more devastating conditions in the Bitcoin and crypto market. Over the past few days, the FTX token (FTT) has lost more than 70% of its value. The events seem to have unlocked the bears into the market....
Crypto Market Liquidations Reach $830 Million, When Will It Stop Bleeding?
Crypto liquidations across the market have ramped up in the last 24 hours. Digital assets in the space suffered declines in the last day, which has led to hundreds of millions of dollars being wiped from traders. These liquidations span the entire crypto market with hundreds of thousands of traders getting caught in one of the worst liquidation events of 2022.
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin price declined over 10% and even spiked below $18,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses, as the FTX faces more heat. Bitcoin started failed to recover ground and declined over 10%. The price is trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
Is Dogeliens the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 for Multifold Returns alongside Polygon and Litecoin
Being a smart investor, you should consider some important factors to find the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. Experts suggest checking the market cap, the current supply of tokens, total coins available for minting, use cases, and future roadmap. All these factors will lead you to the best cryptocurrency available on the market. If you want a long-term investment, you can buy a new token during the presale phase. According to many crypto analysts, it is predicted that Dogeliens (DOGET) may become the most famous meme coin and provide multi-fold returns. Polygon (MATIC) and Litecoin (LTC) Tokens are also gearing up for a bull run. Continue reading to find out which token is the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.
Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Its SAFU Fund To $1B Amid Price Swings
Recently, the crypto market has gotten into a tight tunnel as prices keep decreasing. Most crypto assets are moving to the south with little or no break. The bears are becoming too intense, and tension keeps increasing in the market. The fluctuations have triggered the leading crypto exchange Binance, to...
