ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

4-2-9

(four, two, nine)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Powerball winners in Colorado include $100K and $50K winners

Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.  The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Powerball officially announces winning numbers for estimated $1.9 billion drawing

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Powerball officially announced the winning numbers for the record-breaking jackpot of an estimated $1.9 billion Tuesday morning after Monday night's drawing was delayed due to processing sales issues. According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 Powerball: 10 Power Play 2X The post Powerball officially announces winning numbers for estimated $1.9 billion drawing appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Inna D

Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticket

A woman in Erie won a $1 million prize in the record $1.2 billion Powerball drawing on November 2. She ordered her ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app, a third-party U.S. app that provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets.
ERIE, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now

The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Lottery reopens claims offices without appointments

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Lottery is reopening its claims offices to the public just as Powerball fever grips the country. The Colorado Lottery said its claims offices will re-open to the public on Monday, after three years of being appointment-only due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Starting Monday, lottery...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one

140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Midterms reinforce Christian voter trends on abortion, GOP

In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are -- even on abortion. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in...
MICHIGAN STATE
9NEWS

Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location

DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy