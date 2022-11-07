Read full article on original website
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Before You Buy The Perfect Texas Thanksgiving Turkey Read This
Thanksgiving; It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, especially if you are a Texas FOODIE!. But before you buy your Texas thanksgiving turkey, read this. Your turkey is going to set the pace for the perfect Thanksgiving meal, because we know when it comes to families in Texas, if you don't get the bird right, no amount of buttered mashed potatoes is going to save your reputation.
You Can Still Have Waterpark Fun in Texas During the Winter
For the most part, winter just means mild weather in Texas. However, we do have a few times during winter when we actually have cold weather. However, since it is 'winter,' waterparks are closed. There are still two ways that you can still head to the Waterpark this winter and one of them is within driving distance and it is the largest indoor waterpark in the Country.
Texas Man Goes Crazy Destroying Car in Dangerous Road Rage
A fender bender in Houston escalated to something more destructive than anyone could have ever imagined. Emmanuel Escot got wrapped up in an extremely violent situation in the middle of a busy road. MAKING A POLICE REPORT. Escot explains the moment the accident happened, “This guy comes over there on...
Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral
One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
10 Delicious Texas Food Stops that Appeared on the Food Network
Texas is a massive state, with an even more enormous appetite. Food is everywhere. The hard part isn't finding a restaurant, it's choosing which one to eat at. There are tons of food spots that have drool-worthy food, but some have the seal of approval from the biggest foodie himself: Guy Fieri.
This Ultimate Texas Halloween Costume Has Gone Insanely Viral
A web-shooter in one hand and spicy ketchup in the other, the ultimate Texas costume is ready to go. Meet: WhataSpidey. He is just like the normal Spiderman, except he's WhataSized. Texas loves Whataburger almost as much as they love H-E-B. It was only a matter of time before this...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Atlanta Braves Send Houston Astros Pizza for Winning World Series
Here is a show of fantastic sportsmanship! The Houston Astros front office received a huge delivery from last year's World Series winners, the Atlanta Braves! The Houston Astros organization tweeted this earlier today. What a classy move by the Braves organization. According to ABC13.COM, This is a tradition that started...
What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in Texas?
Parents are constantly making decisions for their children; trying to decide how much screen time they get or whether they are old enough for a phone. There are tons of questions that have no clear answer, sometimes we just have to wing it. What about the hard questions? The situations...
Terrifying Texas Urban Legend That Will Freak You Out Big Time
American Urban Legends are a thing. Do you remember how old you were when you realized stories like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Goldie Locks were originally very scary stories to keep children from misbehaving?. Those are folklore from Europe. Mexico's legends are pretty terrifying too. Check this one...
