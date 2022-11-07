Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Jones County Runoff Election Results
Candidates in Tuesday’s mid-term election for United States Congressional Districts battled to get votes from residents in Jones County. The ballots poured into the Jones County Courthouse Tuesday evening in the primary elections for the two U.S. Congressional seats in the county. Voters went to the polls to vote...
impact601.com
Laurel Council approves security contract, annual report and property matters
The Laurel City Council handled several annual matters during its business session this week. With a 6-0 vote (with Ward Two Councilman Kevin Kelly being absent), the group voted to adopt a resolution ordering a credit allowance be approved on a list of insolvent and delinquent taxpayers and business personal property taxes.
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department arrests cocaine cowboy on I-59
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department interdiction and patrol deputies seized 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-59 last Friday night. JCSD’s Interdiction Unit initiated the traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to the deployment of JCSD K9 Leo and handler Sergeant Cody Pitts. K9 Leo indicated on the odor of illegal narcotics providing probable cause for a search.
Comments / 0