ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee's leaders for rushing yards ahead of Week 11

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1debr5_0j25aVQS00

The 2022 season is Tennessee’s second under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel led the Vols to a 7-6 record in 2021 and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following each game during the 2022 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards are listed below ahead of Week 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l602i_0j25aVQS00
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5zPt_0j25aVQS00
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QK6Od_0j25aVQS00
Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdtO3_0j25aVQS00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Px3xU_0j25aVQS00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcNo2_0j25aVQS00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLEJR_0j25aVQS00
Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOyoQ_0j25aVQS00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZxry_0j25aVQS00
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report says Scott Frost in the running for open head coach job

A recent report lists a former Nebraska head football coach as a candidate for a newly open position in the state of Florida. According to Zac Blobner from 95.3 WDAE, recently fired Nebraska coach Scott Frost is a possible candidate for the newly opened job at the University of South Florida. Jeff Scott was fired as the head football coach at USF over the weekend after going 4-26 in his two-plus seasons, including a 1-8 record this year.  The report is clear that Frost is only a possible candidate for the job and is in no way the current front-runner. Blobner...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In stunning plot twist, Mario Cristobal loses high-profile Miami recruit

The Miami Hurricanes are struggling this season. They have endured a miserable year and are facing questions about their future. Coach Mario Cristobal is running up against his own limitations as a gameday coach. His highly-regarded assistants have not made the grade, chiefly offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who helped Michigan and Jim Harbaugh make the College Football Playoff last year.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key player ruled out for Nebraska vs. Michigan football

For Nebraska to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor this weekend, it needs all hands on deck. However, that certainly will not be the case. The Huskers will travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without perhaps their key player. While he may not be prolific, quarterback Casey Thompson has been solid for Nebraska, throwing for 2,023 yards in eight games. He’s completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions. The Texas transfer would be likely necessary for the Cornhuskers to have a chance at the upset.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What NBA scouts are saying about Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh

Arkansas basketball enters the 2022-23 basketball season behind one of the most impressive recruiting classes in program history. The class is ranked No. 2 in the nation and includes three McDonalds All-Americans in Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. With a collection of talent like that, the intrigue and excitement for Arkansas basketball extends far beyond just the fanbase. NBA scouts and executives are also going to be keeping a close eye on this year’s team, as the trio of Smith Jr., Black and Walsh are all projected to be first round selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. The most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star forward says UNC basketball visit was ‘extremely special’

Class of 2024 four-star forward James Brown from St. Rita (IL) recently took an official visit to the UNC basketball program and was impressed with his time in Chapel Hill The 6-foot-9 forward recently announced a top-10 list but up to this point, he has taken official visits to five programs. Those include North Carolina, Illinois Notre Dame, Missouri and Michigan State. The other programs on his list are Howard, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan. After having some time to get back from his recent visits, he broke down his recruitment with 247Sports analyst DuShawn London. “North Carolina was extremely...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas vs. TCU: ESPN College Gameday guest picker nominees

No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU for a massive Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 12. The entire college football world will have eyes on DKR for this marquee game. The Longhorns enter looking to play spoiler to TCU’s unbeaten season. A win keeps Texas squarely in the mix to play for the Big 12 championship in December. The Horned Frogs hope to keep the magical season alive with a huge road victory over its Big 12 rival.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blue-chip UNC linebacker commit still wants official visit with Florida

Florida football’s 2022 schedule is beginning to wane but the action on the recruiting front never slows down under new head coach Billy Napier. In stark contrast to his predecessor, the nascent skipper has gone balls-to-the-wall when it comes to luring the top prep prospects in the nation to Gainesville, which has resulted in a couple of recent big flips.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 11

Week two post-Bryan Harsin is officially here. The Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to face the Texas A&M Aggies in front of a sold-out crowd. Tiger fans felt hopeful last week despite a 39-33 loss to Mississippi State. Auburn played with energy and even adjusted in the 2nd half to outscore the Bulldogs 27-9 in the second half to force overtime.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 reasons Clemson gets the win over Louisville

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson are back home this Saturday as the Tigers take on Malik Cunningham and the Louisville Cardinals. The No.10 Tigers are coming off a rough road performance against Notre Dame and will look to bounce back at home this weekend. With the team struggling in their last two games, Swinney and the team will look to put together their first complete performance of the season against Louisville. Louisville may have starter their season off slow, but Cunningham and the Cardinals have recovered nicely. It should be a great game in Death Valley this Saturday. Here are five reasons why...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks expecting visit from 5-star DL ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks are expecting a big-time visitor for this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies. Sources have confirmed that five-star David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation, is taking an unofficial visit to Eugene. Hicks is committed to Texas A&M, but the Ducks have remained aggressive in his recruitment and sources indicate they are not out of the running for his signature. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hicks would be a monstrous addition to Oregon’s defensive line next year. This would be his third visit to Eugene, where he has...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy