FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Five keys to the game: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 6 Oregon's rivalry game with No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2). The Ducks (8-1, 6-0) have won eight straight games and sit atop the Pac-12 standings, while the Huskies can carve out a their own path to a conference title game appearance with a win on Saturday despite losses to UCLA and Arizona State earlier this season.
No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington
On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'
Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
queenannenews.com
Seattle Pacific athletic director resigns
Jackson Stava has announced his resignation as Seattle Pacific’s athletic director to accept a job as senior associate athletic director at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Stava has served as AD for the Falcons for 6½ years, arriving on campus in July 2016. “I remember on my interview...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Washington Town Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
MyNorthwest.com
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
publicola.com
So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates
Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
realchangenews.org
Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire
Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
secretseattle.co
The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle
If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
emeraldcityjournal.com
U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director and retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. She is being recognized for always placing the needs of service members—past and present—in the center of all that she does, whether on the battlefield or across Washington State.
Comments / 0