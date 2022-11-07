ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Five keys to the game: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 6 Oregon's rivalry game with No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2). The Ducks (8-1, 6-0) have won eight straight games and sit atop the Pac-12 standings, while the Huskies can carve out a their own path to a conference title game appearance with a win on Saturday despite losses to UCLA and Arizona State earlier this season.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'

Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
queenannenews.com

Seattle Pacific athletic director resigns

Jackson Stava has announced his resignation as Seattle Pacific’s athletic director to accept a job as senior associate athletic director at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Stava has served as AD for the Falcons for 6½ years, arriving on campus in July 2016. “I remember on my interview...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates

Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire

Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle

If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
emeraldcityjournal.com

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director and retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. She is being recognized for always placing the needs of service members—past and present—in the center of all that she does, whether on the battlefield or across Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
