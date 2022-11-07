Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
From the diamond to the gridiron: Bryce Boettcher’s journey
Batting practice had just begun at Oregon baseball’s final fall scrimmage. While other players went through the motions of another “BP,” outfielder Bryce Boettcher was honing in on his craft. A line drive pierced through the cold autumn air, traveling to left-center before Boettcher sprawled out and...
Ducks will rely on Philly Kyei even more as injuries pile up
It wasn't long ago that Oregon's front-line featured a trio of towering centers. The Ducks opened practice in October with three players standing 6-foot-7 or taller, but only Philly Kyei remains after injuries have removed Sedona Prince from the board for the season and freshman Kennedy Basham for at least the rest of non-conference play.
Dawgman.com's Game Preview: The Oregon Ducks
Few words need to be spilled on the significance of this game. Kalen DeBoer and his staff inherited a 4-8 team and have quickly led the program back in the right direction. Saturday affords Washington the chance to show whether or not they are back in the top tier of the PAC-12. Oregon is the conference's most realistic chance at a spot in the playoff. They will be hoping to get another strong win on their resume while sticking it to a rival. Games like this are what make college football special. Here's some information about Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks.
Tri-City Herald
Oregon Hosting CB Commit Cole Martin on Crucial Visit
Oregon is set to host a talented list of recruits this weekend when they play Washington. One visitor that stands out is cornerback commit Cole Martin from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha. Martin has been committed to the Ducks since January 1 of this year, making him the first 2023 commit for...
What They're Saying: California Head Coach Justin Wilcox on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. California head coach Justin Wilcox fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Tuesday presser, and...
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs California
Oregon State and California are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and two special guests are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon men’s basketball signs 3 top 50 players in top 10 recruiting class for 2023
Oregon signed three top 50 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. Five-star forwards Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks on Wednesday in what is the No. 7 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite. Evans,...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
Husky LB Edefuan Ulofoshio on Facing the Ducks: 'It's Just Personal'
Odd as it may seem, the University of Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio has never played against Oregon on defense. Special teams for sure, but never from his gilded inside linebacker spot. The pandemic prevented him and everyone else on the roster from dealing with the Ducks in 2020 and a season-ending...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day
CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
UCLA CB Jaylin Davies Talks Expanding Role, Transferring from Oregon
UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies answered questions about his transfer from Oregon, his expanding role in the defense, getting in a slight altercation during the ASU game, and what he sees from Arizona's offense.
Week 11 CFB Picks: No. 25 Washington At No. 6 Oregon
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Chris Hassel to share their picks for No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon
The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
beachconnection.net
Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast
Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
Emerald Media
Fired up on Black Market BBQ
Editor's note: This article appeared in the Harvest edition of Green Eugene, the Emerald Media Group's cannabis magazine. Please note that Green Eugene spotlights content about substances that are illegal under federal law and under state law as well in certain places. We do not promote, advocate for, or condone illicit drug use. All content produced by Green Eugene is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0