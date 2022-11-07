Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocolly.com
OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
ocolly.com
Protect and serve: Student Veterans center assists large military affiliated enrollment
Cheryl Kleeman talks slowly and her voice quivers as the thinks about the American flags. Thousands of them in front of Library Lawn. Each adorned with a dog tag from a soldier killed in action since 9/11. Some of those dog tags belonged to Kleeman’s friends. One of the many...
ocolly.com
Cowgirls sign two on early signing day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived, and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard, in her junior year, almost averaged a double-double with 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds...
ocolly.com
Delivery from Del: How Brandon Garrison will be taken care of in Stillwater
DEL CITY, Okla. – Toni Lewis will now get to feed both of her boys when she visits Stillwater. Brandon Garrison, a four-star basketball commit from Del City signed to OSU on Wednesday morning, while Donovan Stephens, her other son, is a redshirt freshman playing football for the Cowboys.
ocolly.com
OSU hosts military movie night
The Student Union Theater had a two-movie showing on the Tuesday evening for student veterans, their families and other students. The Office of Veteran Success at Oklahoma State University held this event in honor of our student veterans for this Veterans Day. The showing consisted of a viewing of the romance drama Twilight and a biographical war film Hacksaw Ridge.
ocolly.com
Shooting at stripe and from deep costs Cowboys against Southern Illinois
In a stunning loss to Southern Illinois, a familiar problem once again plagued OSU. In Thursday’s 61-60 loss, a game that was decided in the final seconds, the Cowboys shot 8-16 from the free-throw line and 4-16 on 3-point attempts. Two problems that hurt the Cowboys last season. Bryce...
ocolly.com
Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor
Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation
The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
News On 6
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
KOCO
Community gathering to mourn 3 men killed in airboat accident at Guthrie lake
GUTHRIE, Okla. — A community will gather Wednesday night to pray and show support for the families of three men killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Guthrie. A family friend of one of the men who died said this is a tremendous loss for everyone in the community. Now, they're just doing what they can to lift up those families.
KOCO
Construction begins for new cyclist hub in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a $1.5 million project benefitting Oklahoma City cyclists started this week. Riversport Adventures plans to open a new bike hub for cyclists next year. The construction will add facilities like a coffee shop, restrooms and retail shops around its already-existing pump track. This hub...
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
Journal Tribune
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?
Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced the names of the four African lion cubs born this summer at the Oklahoma City Zoo. The female lions have been named Neema, meaning "grace," Zahara, meaning "flower," and Makena, meaning "happiness." The male lion's name is Mshango, which means "surprise." The OKC Zoo...
Comments / 0