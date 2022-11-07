ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day

Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
Cowgirls sign two on early signing day

Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived, and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard, in her junior year, almost averaged a double-double with 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds...
OSU hosts military movie night

The Student Union Theater had a two-movie showing on the Tuesday evening for student veterans, their families and other students. The Office of Veteran Success at Oklahoma State University held this event in honor of our student veterans for this Veterans Day. The showing consisted of a viewing of the romance drama Twilight and a biographical war film Hacksaw Ridge.
Shooting at stripe and from deep costs Cowboys against Southern Illinois

In a stunning loss to Southern Illinois, a familiar problem once again plagued OSU. In Thursday’s 61-60 loss, a game that was decided in the final seconds, the Cowboys shot 8-16 from the free-throw line and 4-16 on 3-point attempts. Two problems that hurt the Cowboys last season. Bryce...
Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor

Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation

The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
Community gathering to mourn 3 men killed in airboat accident at Guthrie lake

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A community will gather Wednesday night to pray and show support for the families of three men killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Guthrie. A family friend of one of the men who died said this is a tremendous loss for everyone in the community. Now, they're just doing what they can to lift up those families.
Construction begins for new cyclist hub in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a $1.5 million project benefitting Oklahoma City cyclists started this week. Riversport Adventures plans to open a new bike hub for cyclists next year. The construction will add facilities like a coffee shop, restrooms and retail shops around its already-existing pump track. This hub...
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?

Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced the names of the four African lion cubs born this summer at the Oklahoma City Zoo. The female lions have been named Neema, meaning "grace," Zahara, meaning "flower," and Makena, meaning "happiness." The male lion's name is Mshango, which means "surprise." The OKC Zoo...
