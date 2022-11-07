ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima Herald Republic

Egypt: COP27 Focus should be climate, not jailed activist

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The focus of the UN conference on climate change should be the negotiations to reduce emissions and not an Egyptian activist who is on a hunger and water strike, Egypt's foreign minister said Thursday. Asked about the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, where prison authorities...
The Guardian

China eases Covid rules but insists ‘war’ against pandemic will continue

China has eased some of its strict Covid rules in an apparent attempt to alleviate economic pressures and cool escalating discontent, though authorities insist their “war” against the pandemic remains unchanged. The changes include shortening quarantine periods by two days for close contacts of infected people and for...
AFP

Britain says Iran threatened UK-based reporters with death

Britain on Friday accused Iran of threatening the lives of UK-based journalists, after a crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 300 anti-regime protesters dead in Iran itself. The journalists were working in the UK for the independent Farsi-language channel, said the broadcaster, which has been covering Iran's anti-regime protests.
Yakima Herald Republic

Other Views: Canada offers immigrants greener pastures, to our economic detriment

Since the War of 1812 ended, we’ve had a friendly rivalry with our northern neighbors. We gave them McDonald’s, Walmart, baseball, football and basketball; they gave us the Ryans (Gosling and Reynolds), Paw Patrol and ice hockey. All in good fun — yet sometimes our frozen friends really hit us where it hurts, and in the past few years that’s meant attracting and absorbing loads of immigrant talent that couldn’t find a place here.

