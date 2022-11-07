El Cajon Granite Hills' Kellan Cobbs voted SBLive's California high school football coach of the week (Week 10)

Cobbs led Granite Hills to a 46-44 4OT win at Helix to clinch the Grossmont-Hills League crown in Week 10.

Last week, we asked California high school football fans to vote for the Week 10 high school football coach of the week. Ten coaches from all across the state were nominated.

At the end of voting, El Cajon Granite Hills head coach Kellan Cobbs won the poll with over 3,000 votes. In Week 10, Cobbs led Granite Hills to a 46-44 4OT win at Helix to clinch the Grossmont-Hills League crown.

Final poll: