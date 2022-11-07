Read full article on original website
The US Navy now knows why the water on an aircraft carrier looked and smelled strange. It had wastewater in it.
The Navy found E. coli in the water on USS Abraham Lincoln but said the bacteria was unrelated to the water's "odor and cloudy appearance."
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
If a nuclear weapon is about to explode, here are 17 things you can do
Experts still believe a nuclear war is unlikely. But learning simple safety tips can save your life in case of the worst.
Swarmed Navy Destroyer Had Its Bridge Illuminated By Mysterious Drones
USNReports The War Zone obtained reveal new details about swarming incidents off Southern California in 2019 and many more across the Pacific.
The US Army is spending $353 million on a suitcase-size weapon that can 'hear' enemy tanks and fire armor-piercing slugs at them
The US Army is working on producing a smart anti-tank mine that detects enemy vehicles and can destroy them with an armor-piercing munitions.
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
Navy Times
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
defensenews.com
Navy readies new tools, training after Connecticut submarine collision
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy submarine force is nearly done implementing reforms following an October 2021 undersea collision of attack submarine Connecticut, according to the commander of submarine forces. Vice Adm. William Houston said 27 of 28 major actions recommended in the command investigation have been completed, with...
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi
Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
The Navy doesn’t know what to do with all its drone data
A VBAT vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial system (UAS) prepares to land on the flight deck of the Military Sealift Command expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1). VBAT UAS provides improved detection and monitoring to support counter-narcotics missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (/Released). Anderson W. Branch / US Navy It's a tricky challenge to convert collected data into useful information.
marinelink.com
Tindall-Schlicht Named Seaway Administrator
The White House announced President Biden's appointment of former Milwaukee port director, Adam Tindall-Schlicht, as the next Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS). Tindall-Schlicht resigned his position at Port Milwaukee on October 19. An agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the GLS is responsible...
marinelink.com
Maritime Risk Symposium: Full Program Released
The 2022 Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS), scheduled to be held Nov. 15-17, 2022, hosted by Argonne National Laboratory at the Argonne campus in Lemont, Illinois, recently unveiled the full conference program, packed with experts with insights on the challenges facing the inland waterway systems. MRS is an annual international event...
