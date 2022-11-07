ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MilitaryTimes

US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base

Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Navy Times

Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment

The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
defensenews.com

Navy readies new tools, training after Connecticut submarine collision

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy submarine force is nearly done implementing reforms following an October 2021 undersea collision of attack submarine Connecticut, according to the commander of submarine forces. Vice Adm. William Houston said 27 of 28 major actions recommended in the command investigation have been completed, with...
GEORGIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi

Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
COLUMBUS, MS
Popular Science

The Navy doesn’t know what to do with all its drone data

A VBAT vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial system (UAS) prepares to land on the flight deck of the Military Sealift Command expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1). VBAT UAS provides improved detection and monitoring to support counter-narcotics missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (/Released). Anderson W. Branch / US Navy It's a tricky challenge to convert collected data into useful information.
WASHINGTON STATE
marinelink.com

Tindall-Schlicht Named Seaway Administrator

The White House announced President Biden's appointment of former Milwaukee port director, Adam Tindall-Schlicht, as the next Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS). Tindall-Schlicht resigned his position at Port Milwaukee on October 19. An agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the GLS is responsible...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marinelink.com

Maritime Risk Symposium: Full Program Released

The 2022 Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS), scheduled to be held Nov. 15-17, 2022, hosted by Argonne National Laboratory at the Argonne campus in Lemont, Illinois, recently unveiled the full conference program, packed with experts with insights on the challenges facing the inland waterway systems. MRS is an annual international event...
LEMONT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy