Los Angeles, CA

Man fatally shot outside motel in North Hills

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 7 AM Edition) 02:07

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside of a motel in North Hills late Sunday evening.

The shooting is believed to have occurred a little after 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man, 35-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"According to witnesses, the suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of the motel and fired at him multiple times before fleeing on foot toward Sepulveda Boulevard," LAPD said in a statement.

Thus far, the suspect has only been described as a man in his 20s.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550.

More
