Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO