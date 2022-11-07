Read full article on original website
Related
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
myfox28columbus.com
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
WFMJ.com
Troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine during Ohio traffic stop
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a drug charge against a man from Mexico after a traffic stop just west of Columbus. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 220 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $9 million. Troopers patrolling Interstate 70 in Madison County Wednesday afternoon stopped a U-Haul truck...
Man found guilty of raping child in Marion County
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
Body found on Ohio road was there for hours, police say
Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person was then struck by at least one other vehicle.
Columbus police investigating dead person found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police were on scene in the 300 block of Nashoba Street on Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. No further information was immediately available.
Two in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
About two hours later SWAT was called, police told 2 NEWS crews. There is no information as to why SWAT was called at this time.
One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
M.A.D.E. Task Force Makes 9 Arrests
As a result of a nine-month investigation into alleged drug sales and use in Northern Union County, the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement (M.A.D.E.) Task Force presented multiple cases to the Union County Grand Jury on November 4, 2022. The grand jury returned a total of sixty-one (61) indictments involving twenty-one (21) individuals.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
sciotopost.com
67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
Dash cam video shows trooper arrive at on scene as deadly crash occurs on I-70
CLARK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Union County man is dead after three crashes early Wednesday on I-70 eastbound near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Twp. News Center 7 obtained new dash camera video through a public records request. The video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper approaching the scene and seeing the third and deadly crash.
One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
cwcolumbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
Comments / 0