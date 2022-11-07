ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine during Ohio traffic stop

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a drug charge against a man from Mexico after a traffic stop just west of Columbus. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 220 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $9 million. Troopers patrolling Interstate 70 in Madison County Wednesday afternoon stopped a U-Haul truck...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
HEATH, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

M.A.D.E. Task Force Makes 9 Arrests

As a result of a nine-month investigation into alleged drug sales and use in Northern Union County, the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement (M.A.D.E.) Task Force presented multiple cases to the Union County Grand Jury on November 4, 2022. The grand jury returned a total of sixty-one (61) indictments involving twenty-one (21) individuals.
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

sciotopost.com

67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH

