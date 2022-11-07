ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

2 Teams Named Potential Trade Destinations For Derek Carr

Derek Carr is still under contract for the next couple of seasons, but will he spend all of them in Las Vegas?. Carr, who is in his ninth season with the Raiders, expressed some of his frustrations after Sunday's loss, the third game this season which the 2-6 Raiders blew a lead of 17 or more points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

Stefon Diggs’ mysterious tweet ignites Josh Allen speculation

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs set NFL Twitter on fire Tuesday night with a simple one-word post. “Rejoice…” Diggs‘ post read. Immediately, speculation ran wild on social media that the post involved Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s elbow injury, and that his prognosis is good. Allen...
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world laughs at Marcus Mariota’s all-time blooper

Things were already going poorly for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback made several errant passes that raised eyebrows around the NFL world. However, one throw in particular from Mariota has drawn attention to his poor decision-making and created some laughs on social media.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady & Gisele got horrible business news

It hasn’t been a good couple of months for star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady or supermodel Gisele Bündchen as the two ended their 13-year marriage in a very public divorce after a rocky stretch in their relationship and a pattern of marriage problems over the past few years. While the divorce itself was likely quite expensive, the couple appears to also be dealing with quite a costly business loss, as well.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dan & Tanya Snyder take subtle shot at Jim Irsay

For weeks, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been one of the loudest voices amongst NFL owners in the conversation around whether or not Dan and Tanya Snyder should remain owners of the Washington Commanders. Now, after Irsay had some controversial hiring moves of his own, they have an interesting reaction to the news.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

