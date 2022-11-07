Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Aaron Rodgers' message after his performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had his worst passer rating of the season and he and the offense failed to complete a scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game with an opportunity to end the Packers' lengthy losing streak. Despite...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
2 Teams Named Potential Trade Destinations For Derek Carr
Derek Carr is still under contract for the next couple of seasons, but will he spend all of them in Las Vegas?. Carr, who is in his ninth season with the Raiders, expressed some of his frustrations after Sunday's loss, the third game this season which the 2-6 Raiders blew a lead of 17 or more points.
NFL pressured Las Vegas Raiders to fire Jon Gruden, lawyers claim as they seek to keep proceedings public
Jon Gruden’s lawyers allege the NFL pressured the Las Vegas Raiders to fire the former head coach last year following the release of racist and homophobic emails, which destroyed his reputation, new documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday said.
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
Stefon Diggs’ mysterious tweet ignites Josh Allen speculation
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs set NFL Twitter on fire Tuesday night with a simple one-word post. “Rejoice…” Diggs‘ post read. Immediately, speculation ran wild on social media that the post involved Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s elbow injury, and that his prognosis is good. Allen...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
NFL world laughs at Marcus Mariota’s all-time blooper
Things were already going poorly for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback made several errant passes that raised eyebrows around the NFL world. However, one throw in particular from Mariota has drawn attention to his poor decision-making and created some laughs on social media.
Tom Brady & Gisele got horrible business news
It hasn’t been a good couple of months for star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady or supermodel Gisele Bündchen as the two ended their 13-year marriage in a very public divorce after a rocky stretch in their relationship and a pattern of marriage problems over the past few years. While the divorce itself was likely quite expensive, the couple appears to also be dealing with quite a costly business loss, as well.
Colts, Irsay Ripped on Good Morning Football
Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas rips Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts for the hire of Jeff Saturday.
Dan & Tanya Snyder take subtle shot at Jim Irsay
For weeks, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been one of the loudest voices amongst NFL owners in the conversation around whether or not Dan and Tanya Snyder should remain owners of the Washington Commanders. Now, after Irsay had some controversial hiring moves of his own, they have an interesting reaction to the news.
