Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City have responded to a crash that happened at around 3:00 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. According to Oklahoma City Police, a vehicle rolled over and struck three other vehicles. One person received non life-threatening injuries, but there is no word...
Police: One shot following assault in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Oklahoma City that occurred early Wednesday morning.
KTUL
Survived and Sentenced: Are Oklahoma's laws failing domestic violence survivors?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Decades later, Brenda Golden vividly remembers the first time the father of her children hit her. Having recently enrolled in classes at The University of Oklahoma, she was holding their baby girl in the college dorm where they lived. “I was trying to fix her...
KTUL
City, state leaders quiet on Canoo bringing 500 jobs, factory to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Electric vehicle producer Canoo plans to bring a manufacturing plant to Oklahoma City, but with state and city leaders quiet, they seem to be the only ones sharing the news of hundreds of jobs coming to the city. A spokesperson for Oklahoma City confirmed...
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
KTUL
Thieves steal $300K worth of property from OKC shop, police investigating
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating after a woman says thieves have been targeting her shop and property over the past month. She says they have taken about $300,000 worth of stuff, so far. "I can't believe somebody came in here and did all this,"...
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Will Not Be Charged In Florida
Prosecutors in Florida say they will not be pressing any charges against Joe Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee. Police found the dismembered remains of four men who were...
18-Year-Old Killed In SE OKC Drive-By Shooting
An 18-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said they were called to a residence at around 9:15 p.m. near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. Police said Princess Stevenson, 18, arrived at the home to...
KTUL
Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
Car slams into Oklahoma City home after accident
Police were called to a home in northwest Oklahoma City after a car crashed into the front of it.
KOCO
Neighbors heard 20 shots during drive-by that killed 18-year-old mother in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An 18-year-old mother was killed and her 4-month-old child was injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Neighbors said they heard around 20 shots before coming outside to a chaotic scene and no suspect in sight. "We just kept hearing them go off,"...
Police Respond To SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday near Westwood Boulevard and Exchange Avenue. According to police, a man was shot outside an apartment, and was transported by emergency services to a hospital. An officer on scene said he expects the man to survive, and that...
Kingpin convicted in drug enterprise leading to meth conspiracies in Missouri, Oklahoma
A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a criminal enterprise by organizing and directing methamphetamine conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma.
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
Three men and an airboat submerged under the Country Club Lake near Midwest Boulevard and Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon and no one resurfaced
Divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The boat overturned on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released.
KTUL
Tulsa Regional Chamber releases statements on outcome of elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released statements Wednesday regarding the outcome of the midterm elections in Oklahoma. The results are in, and the Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma. Mike Neal, Chamber president and CEO, made these comments about the outcome:
KTUL
'I had tears in my eyes': Oklahoma veterans appreciative of wave of support
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In honor of Veteran's Day, Fox 25 is wrapping up on the Honor Flight series, where we followed a group of Oklahoman veterans on a whirlwind trip to our nation's Capitol. Fox 25's Wayne Stafford recently traveled with a group of Oklahoma veterans on an...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma undersheriff enters guilty plea
A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma has pleaded guilty in. federal court to a civil rights violation for repeatedly striking a. handcuffed arrestee in 2017. Federal prosecutors say former LeFlore. County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan faces up to 10 years in prison and a. fine of up to $250,000 following his...
