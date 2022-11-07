ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTUL

Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Respond To SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday near Westwood Boulevard and Exchange Avenue. According to police, a man was shot outside an apartment, and was transported by emergency services to a hospital. An officer on scene said he expects the man to survive, and that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
People

3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
GUTHRIE, OK
CBS News

Divers using sonar recover 3 bodies after airboat flips on Oklahoma lake

Divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The boat overturned on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released.
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Regional Chamber releases statements on outcome of elections

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released statements Wednesday regarding the outcome of the midterm elections in Oklahoma. The results are in, and the Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma. Mike Neal, Chamber president and CEO, made these comments about the outcome:
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma undersheriff enters guilty plea

A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma has pleaded guilty in. federal court to a civil rights violation for repeatedly striking a. handcuffed arrestee in 2017. Federal prosecutors say former LeFlore. County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan faces up to 10 years in prison and a. fine of up to $250,000 following his...
OKLAHOMA STATE

