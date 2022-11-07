ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive Geared up for JoAnn Andregg Invitational

St. Cloud, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive is set to compete at the JoAnn Andregg Invitational this weekend. The women's team will have a tri meet against Mankato and St. Thomas. While the men's team will have a dual meet competing only against St. Thomas. The team will compete on Friday Nov. 11 and Saturday Nov. 12. ON Friday, the competition is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. CT. On Saturday, competition is slated to begin at 9:00 a.m. CT.
No. 2 St. Cloud State travels to Dakota Wesleyan Open

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling continues competition with the Dakota Wesleyan Open this Saturday at the DWU/Avera Sports & Wellness Complex in Mitchell, South Dakota. The open will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT with one division. SCSU is one of six NSIC teams scheduled...
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season with Valley City and Presentation College

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud State women's basketball is back in action this weekend opening their season with two games in Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies take on Valley City State Saturday, November 12 and Presentation College Sunday, November 13. Saturday's game will tip off at 4:00 p.m. CT and Sunday's game at 2:00 p.m. CT. Stream coverage will be provided by the NSIC Network and live stats will be available on SCSUHuskies.com.
St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer Adds Nine to Class of 2023

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer announced the addition of nine early signees to the Class of 2023 who chose to continue their academic and athletic careers at St. Cloud State University. Head Coach Gretta Arvesen and assistant coach Jade Smith added future Huskies from the states of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan. The talented group has earned numerous all-conference and all-state honors and are currently competing with elite regional club teams.
Red-hot (RV) Huskies host No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey puts their five-game winning streak to the test this weekend with a home series against No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT with a 2:00 p.m. CT start on Saturday.
Huskies Drop Season Opener to No. 12 Southern Nazarene

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State men's basketball team dropped its season opener Friday afternoon in the NSIC/MIAA/GAG Crossover tournament day one. The Huskies fell 87-52 to the No. 12 ranked Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm. GAME SUMMARY. St. Cloud State opened with a slow start while Southern...
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Adds Two to 2023 Signing Class

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud State men's basketball announced its 2023 recruiting class. With the 2022-23 season just days away, the Huskies have added depth and talent to their roster. Guard Anish Ramlall and forward Wyatt Hawks have signed National Letters of Intent. Meet the 2023 St. Cloud State...
No. 9 St. Cloud State meets No. 7 Mustangs in NSIC Quarterfinal

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Reigning Northern Sun Champion No. 9 St. Cloud State opens play at the 2022 NSIC Tournament by squaring off with No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State in the Quarterfinal at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul on Friday evening. First serve is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT.
