St. Cloud, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive is set to compete at the JoAnn Andregg Invitational this weekend. The women's team will have a tri meet against Mankato and St. Thomas. While the men's team will have a dual meet competing only against St. Thomas. The team will compete on Friday Nov. 11 and Saturday Nov. 12. ON Friday, the competition is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. CT. On Saturday, competition is slated to begin at 9:00 a.m. CT.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO