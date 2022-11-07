ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Davis County, GA

WJBF

Murder investigation underway in Swainsboro, suspect in custody

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) -The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a murder. Authorities responded to Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a shooting. NewsChannel 6 has learned the suspect, identified as Kelvin Kirkland, is in police custody. The name of the victim has not been released. This is a developing story.
SWAINSBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges

On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

CCSO makes arrest in September shooting

Gabriel Parr, 43, of Ambrose, was booked in the Coffee County Jail last week on an aggravated assault charge following a non-fatal shooting that took place in September. According to a copy of a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a deputy was dispatched to a location in Ambrose on September 23 around 5:10 p.m. regarding a reported assault. When the deputy arrived, he spoke to a 32-year-old woman, listed as the complainant on the report, who stated that she had sold a Ruger short-barreled .38 revolver to Parr a few weeks prior "on credit" and that he had not finished paying her for it.
AMBROSE, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects arraigned in Glennville mistaken identity homicide case

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Under heavy security Tuesday morning, an alleged suspect and his accomplice in the shooting death of Glennville resident Bobby Kicklighter in Jan. 2021, were arraigned for his death. Nathan Weekes and Christopher Sumlin were arraigned before Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart in Tattnall County. Both are facing the death penalty in […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Nicholls woman allegedly knocks boyfriend unconscious with a log

A 65-year-old Nicholls woman, Lavonia Brinson, was recently charged with aggravated assault after her boyfriend was found lying in the street after she allegedly knocked him unconscious with a piece of wood. According to a Nicholls Police Department report, on October 31, a NPD officer was dispatched to Burdell Avenue...
NICHOLLS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Man wanted for murder apprehended

A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Grice Connect

Feds break up South Georgia drug ring

A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

WJBF

Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Ten CSRA residents indicted in federal drug conspiracy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday that their office has indicted ten people in what they're calling a drug-trafficking conspiracy. U.S. Attorney David H. Estes The case USA v. Fields et. al, part of Operation Wheat Fields, describes a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Richmond and Emanuel counties.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

