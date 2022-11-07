Read full article on original website
Related
Murder investigation underway in Swainsboro, suspect in custody
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) -The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a murder. Authorities responded to Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a shooting. NewsChannel 6 has learned the suspect, identified as Kelvin Kirkland, is in police custody. The name of the victim has not been released. This is a developing story.
douglasnow.com
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
douglasnow.com
CCSO makes arrest in September shooting
Gabriel Parr, 43, of Ambrose, was booked in the Coffee County Jail last week on an aggravated assault charge following a non-fatal shooting that took place in September. According to a copy of a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a deputy was dispatched to a location in Ambrose on September 23 around 5:10 p.m. regarding a reported assault. When the deputy arrived, he spoke to a 32-year-old woman, listed as the complainant on the report, who stated that she had sold a Ruger short-barreled .38 revolver to Parr a few weeks prior "on credit" and that he had not finished paying her for it.
Suspects arraigned in Glennville mistaken identity homicide case
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Under heavy security Tuesday morning, an alleged suspect and his accomplice in the shooting death of Glennville resident Bobby Kicklighter in Jan. 2021, were arraigned for his death. Nathan Weekes and Christopher Sumlin were arraigned before Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart in Tattnall County. Both are facing the death penalty in […]
douglasnow.com
Nicholls woman allegedly knocks boyfriend unconscious with a log
A 65-year-old Nicholls woman, Lavonia Brinson, was recently charged with aggravated assault after her boyfriend was found lying in the street after she allegedly knocked him unconscious with a piece of wood. According to a Nicholls Police Department report, on October 31, a NPD officer was dispatched to Burdell Avenue...
douglasnow.com
Georgia State Patrol Douglas office reports 64 crashes, 497 citations in October
State troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Post 36 in Douglas investigated 64 traffic crashes during the month of October. Sergeant First Class Harding said the traffic crashes resulted in 48 injuries and 2 fatalities. Sergeant First Class Harding said Troopers from Post #36 also issued 497 traffic citations during...
douglasnow.com
Douglas native one of 17 alleged gang members charged in Barrow County
State officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday. One of those alleged gang members, Tonisha “Princess” Wilson, 30, is a Douglas native. Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a...
15-year-old wounded in shooting, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office investigating
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place around 4:30 A.M. Sunday morning. According to authorities, the victim was a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was treated and released from Meadows hospital in Vidalia. The victim is alleging to have been […]
Waycross Journal-Herald
Man wanted for murder apprehended
A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
wfxl.com
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
wtoc.com
5 people recognized for saving the lives of 5 others following car crash
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and fire chief are recognizing five people for saving the lives of 5 others when their car crashed, hit a culvert, flipped and then burst into flames. This happened on Thursday off Highway 152, had it not been for...
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
wfxg.com
Ten CSRA residents indicted in federal drug conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday that their office has indicted ten people in what they're calling a drug-trafficking conspiracy. U.S. Attorney David H. Estes The case USA v. Fields et. al, part of Operation Wheat Fields, describes a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Richmond and Emanuel counties.
douglasnow.com
Judge: Justin and Jason Anderson will be tried separately in Vann Brown death case
Justin Anderson will stand trial alone this month in the 2020 death of Vann Brown after Judge Kelly Brooks denied a motion to consolidate his trial with the State's case against his brother, Jason Anderson. Jury selection for the proceeding will begin on November 14, with the State expected to start presenting evidence the following day.
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
WALB 10
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, Thursday afternoon into Friday morning have been declared First Alert Weather days by the WALB First Alert Weather Team. All eyes are on late-season Hurricane Nicole tracking west with landfall late Wednesday night along the southeast Florida Peninsula. The storm’s...
Comments / 1