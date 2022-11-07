Read full article on original website
NBA
Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"
The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
Insider: How Pacers have gone from 1 of NBA's worst 3-point shooting teams to 1 of its best
INDIANAPOLIS -- When the Pacers decided to part ways with Nate McMillan in 2020 after four playoff seasons with him at the helm, one of the things they said they wanted from a new coach was a more "modern" style of basketball. That was taken to mean, among other things, more spacing...
New Orleans Pelicans take on conference foe Houston Rockets Saturday, November 12th
(AP) — Houston Rockets (2-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference) New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Pelicans are 1-0 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is 3-2 in games […]
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Memphis
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) hit the road for a four-game road trip, stopping in Tennessee first to face the Memphis Grizzlies (8-4). Minnesota fell to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 129-117. Rudy Gobert earned a double-double in the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels posted 24 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Nowell came off the bench and tallied 14 points.
NBA
Jacque Vaughn the “Right Choice” for Sean Marks as Brooklyn Nets Head coach
A week ago, the Brooklyn Nets turned to Jacque Vaughn to step into the head coach’s seat for the second time since he joined the organization in an assistant’s role in 2016. This time, it’s for keeps. The team made it official Wednesday in announcing that Vaughn...
NBA
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
NBA
Memphis’ Desmond Bane Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of...
NBA
Clippers 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms To Celebrate Drew League And Grassroots L.A. Basketball
Black uniforms feature custom Los Angeles wordmark and colorful mosaic design inspired by the Watts Towers. Los Angeles, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which celebrate and honor the Drew League and its role in L.A.’s basketball community and culture. A video detailing the jersey and its connection to the Drew League is available at www.clippers.com/cityedition.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2022
The Pelicans return to New Orleans after starting eight of their first 11 on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out the Rivalry Report. Watch the launch of the Pelicans' new 2022 City Edition uniforms. Watch postgame press conferences from: Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas and...
NBA
"Proud Of The Way The Guys Responded" | Utah Owns The Final 12 Minutes, Beats Atlanta 125-119
There’s a reason why Utah is considered one of the deepest teams in the NBA. With the starters struggling late in the third quarter, head coach Will Hardy went with a line change — five guys in, five guys out. In came the second unit, and it was precisely the move needed.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Mavericks Thursday, set to debut Cherry Blossom look
It's Cherry Blossom night for the Wizards. That means fans will get to see the squad donning new Cherry Blossom-inspired jerseys while playing on a Cherry Blossom-themed court. It'll be a fun matchup as the Wizards (5-6) take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (6-4) at 7PM at Capital One Arena.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras. Mardi...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors
On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has “no doubt” that suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic, he said at a conference on Thursday, while LeBron James took to Twitter to defend his former teammate whose status with the Nets remains a mystery. Those developments followed Nike co-founder Phil...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: November 11
The scheduling this week has been frustrating, but we finally get a normal card tonight. We have eight games making up this Friday’s slate, and that’s the perfect amount for DFS. It leaves us with plenty of players to pick from, but it’s not overwhelming, either. With that in mind, let’s get started by looking at the schedule and odds!
NBA
Ivey, Hayes sizzle but Boston’s 1-2 punch too much for Pistons
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 128-112 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. DANDY DEBUTS – The Boston basketball fan base is not easily impressed, but it’s fair to guess Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren opened a few jaded eyes in their Garden debuts. On a night that started with the Pistons missing 19 of 21 shots, it was the two rookies primarily responsible for pulling Detroit within three points early in the second quarter. Ivey – coming off a 15-point, 11-rebound, six-assist game – had a double-double by halftime (14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, hitting 6 of 12 shots and 2 of 5 triples. Duren, in 15 first-half minutes necessitated by foul trouble for Isaiah Stewart, had six points, six boards, two assists, a block and a steal by intermission on his way to a 10-point, 10-rebound outing. Their athleticism flashed even brighter than their numbers, too, with Ivey’s speed and quickness bedeviling one of the NBA’s elite defenses and Duren cutting an imposing figure in the paint and affecting a number of Boston shots. Duren was quieter in the second half in his second game back after missing three with an ankle injury, admitting on Tuesday that he could feel losing peak conditioning during his absence. Ultimately, though, the night belonged to Boston’s much more accomplished 1-2 punch of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown. Tatum, after a five-point first half, scored 16 points in the first five minutes as the Celtics opened the third quarter with a barrage of triples to effectively put the game out of reach. He finished with 31 and Brown with 30.
NBA
Lakers Lose Game to the Clippers, LeBron to Injury in Disappointing Night
In what has been a familiar formula this season, the Lakers hung tight in the 1st half on the strength of a blistering 2nd quarter run, but a 3rd quarter takeover by the Clippers carried over into the final frame and the Lakers fell 114-101 to drop to 2-9 on the season.
NBA
Sacramento Kings 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Sacramento Proud
The 2022-23 season will mark the 10-year anniversary of the fight to keep the Kings in Sacramento. This year, the Sacramento Kings City Edition uniform pays homage to fans who rallied and refused to back down with a passion and connection to their team that is unmatched in the NBA.
NBA
"I Thought Our Team Stuck Together" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Atlanta
The Jazz continue to be road warriors. Playing their eighth game away from Vivint Arena and for the fifth time in eight days, it made sense that Utah appeared to run out of gas midway through the third quarter. But apart from being road warriors, the Jazz are also one of the deepest teams in the league — and it showed Wednesday night.
