Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"

The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls

Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
Preview: Wolves at Memphis

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) hit the road for a four-game road trip, stopping in Tennessee first to face the Memphis Grizzlies (8-4). Minnesota fell to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 129-117. Rudy Gobert earned a double-double in the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels posted 24 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Nowell came off the bench and tallied 14 points.
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands

NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
Memphis’ Desmond Bane Fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of...
Clippers 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms To Celebrate Drew League And Grassroots L.A. Basketball

Black uniforms feature custom Los Angeles wordmark and colorful mosaic design inspired by the Watts Towers. Los Angeles, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which celebrate and honor the Drew League and its role in L.A.’s basketball community and culture. A video detailing the jersey and its connection to the Drew League is available at www.clippers.com/cityedition.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2022

The Pelicans return to New Orleans after starting eight of their first 11 on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out the Rivalry Report. Watch the launch of the Pelicans' new 2022 City Edition uniforms. Watch postgame press conferences from: Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas and...
New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras. Mardi...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors

On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has “no doubt” that suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic, he said at a conference on Thursday, while LeBron James took to Twitter to defend his former teammate whose status with the Nets remains a mystery. Those developments followed Nike co-founder Phil...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: November 11

The scheduling this week has been frustrating, but we finally get a normal card tonight. We have eight games making up this Friday’s slate, and that’s the perfect amount for DFS. It leaves us with plenty of players to pick from, but it’s not overwhelming, either. With that in mind, let’s get started by looking at the schedule and odds!
Ivey, Hayes sizzle but Boston’s 1-2 punch too much for Pistons

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 128-112 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. DANDY DEBUTS – The Boston basketball fan base is not easily impressed, but it’s fair to guess Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren opened a few jaded eyes in their Garden debuts. On a night that started with the Pistons missing 19 of 21 shots, it was the two rookies primarily responsible for pulling Detroit within three points early in the second quarter. Ivey – coming off a 15-point, 11-rebound, six-assist game – had a double-double by halftime (14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, hitting 6 of 12 shots and 2 of 5 triples. Duren, in 15 first-half minutes necessitated by foul trouble for Isaiah Stewart, had six points, six boards, two assists, a block and a steal by intermission on his way to a 10-point, 10-rebound outing. Their athleticism flashed even brighter than their numbers, too, with Ivey’s speed and quickness bedeviling one of the NBA’s elite defenses and Duren cutting an imposing figure in the paint and affecting a number of Boston shots. Duren was quieter in the second half in his second game back after missing three with an ankle injury, admitting on Tuesday that he could feel losing peak conditioning during his absence. Ultimately, though, the night belonged to Boston’s much more accomplished 1-2 punch of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown. Tatum, after a five-point first half, scored 16 points in the first five minutes as the Celtics opened the third quarter with a barrage of triples to effectively put the game out of reach. He finished with 31 and Brown with 30.
Lakers Lose Game to the Clippers, LeBron to Injury in Disappointing Night

In what has been a familiar formula this season, the Lakers hung tight in the 1st half on the strength of a blistering 2nd quarter run, but a 3rd quarter takeover by the Clippers carried over into the final frame and the Lakers fell 114-101 to drop to 2-9 on the season.
Sacramento Kings 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Sacramento Proud

The 2022-23 season will mark the 10-year anniversary of the fight to keep the Kings in Sacramento. This year, the Sacramento Kings City Edition uniform pays homage to fans who rallied and refused to back down with a passion and connection to their team that is unmatched in the NBA.
