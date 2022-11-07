Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 128-112 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. DANDY DEBUTS – The Boston basketball fan base is not easily impressed, but it’s fair to guess Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren opened a few jaded eyes in their Garden debuts. On a night that started with the Pistons missing 19 of 21 shots, it was the two rookies primarily responsible for pulling Detroit within three points early in the second quarter. Ivey – coming off a 15-point, 11-rebound, six-assist game – had a double-double by halftime (14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, hitting 6 of 12 shots and 2 of 5 triples. Duren, in 15 first-half minutes necessitated by foul trouble for Isaiah Stewart, had six points, six boards, two assists, a block and a steal by intermission on his way to a 10-point, 10-rebound outing. Their athleticism flashed even brighter than their numbers, too, with Ivey’s speed and quickness bedeviling one of the NBA’s elite defenses and Duren cutting an imposing figure in the paint and affecting a number of Boston shots. Duren was quieter in the second half in his second game back after missing three with an ankle injury, admitting on Tuesday that he could feel losing peak conditioning during his absence. Ultimately, though, the night belonged to Boston’s much more accomplished 1-2 punch of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown. Tatum, after a five-point first half, scored 16 points in the first five minutes as the Celtics opened the third quarter with a barrage of triples to effectively put the game out of reach. He finished with 31 and Brown with 30.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO