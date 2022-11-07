Keep Douglas Beautiful (KDB) has extended the deadline for Douglas residents to apply for assistance to remove large, unwanted items from their property. Any citizen living in the city limits of Douglas may apply for the service by completing an application at the Community Development Department located at 211 S. Gaskin Avenue (Ashley-Slater House) or by downloading an application from https://www.cityofdouglasga.gov/KDB. Please mail or drop off the completed application to City of Douglas, 211 S. Gaskin Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533 (Ashley-Slater House). Applications must be completed with all information. Application deadline is December 1, 2022.

1 DAY AGO