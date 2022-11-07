Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Valdosta City Schools welcomes new Director of School Safety and Security
Valdosta City Schools (VCS) welcomes Sabrina W. Smith as the new Director of School Safety and Security. Director Smith will be responsible for the safety and security of the school district to include implementing a standard response protocol and reunification method to create a unified emergency response for all the schools in the district, improving the physical safety of district buildings, and overseeing the district's Centegix crisis alert system.
douglasnow.com
Douglas native among 11 ABAC students selected for Student Alumni Council
Eleven students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have been selected to serve on the Student Alumni Council (SAC). Students selected include Caleb Bagley, a senior rural community development major from Douglas; Lauren Brenneman, a senior community health and development major from Tifton; Bridget Dixon, a senior agricultural communication major from Kite; Madison Newell, a junior history and government major from Tifton; Emma Richwine, a junior agricultural communication major from Bishop; and Bryce Roland, a senior agricultural communication major from Perry.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday
Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below. UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Due to the threat of...
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
Several seats were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters also decided measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel. Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition. With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout. Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST. Coffee...
douglasnow.com
Keep Douglas Beautiful cleans up Jackie Allen Park
The Keep Douglas Beautiful Committee conducted a beautification project at Jackie Allen Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:30 am-noon. Volunteers from the community and descendants of Ms. Jackie Allen assisted in improvement efforts at the park. Keep Douglas Beautiful had an amazing time working together on the beautification...
douglasnow.com
Clear Your Clutter deadline extended to December 1
Keep Douglas Beautiful (KDB) has extended the deadline for Douglas residents to apply for assistance to remove large, unwanted items from their property. Any citizen living in the city limits of Douglas may apply for the service by completing an application at the Community Development Department located at 211 S. Gaskin Avenue (Ashley-Slater House) or by downloading an application from https://www.cityofdouglasga.gov/KDB. Please mail or drop off the completed application to City of Douglas, 211 S. Gaskin Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533 (Ashley-Slater House). Applications must be completed with all information. Application deadline is December 1, 2022.
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
Hear detail about Georgia official that stood out to legal analyst
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen weighs in on the video, newly obtained by CNN, that shows a former Georgia Republican Coffee County official escorting two operatives, hired by an attorney for former president Donald Trump, into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was illegally breached.
allongeorgia.com
Coffee County Physician Sentenced to Prison After Admitting Conspiracy to Illegally Distribute Drugs
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, a Coffee County physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he admitted to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics.
douglasnow.com
Hurricane Nicole expected to dump rain, bring 30 mph winds to Coffee County
On Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Storm Nicole had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. According to the National Weather Service and Coffee County Emergency Management Director Steve Carver, Coffee County will likely begin seeing the storm's impacts on Thursday morning. According to the National Weather...
valdostatoday.com
Two arrested for Valdosta burglary
VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue. Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022,...
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home.
douglasnow.com
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
WALB 10
2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
wtoc.com
5 people recognized for saving the lives of 5 others following car crash
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and fire chief are recognizing five people for saving the lives of 5 others when their car crashed, hit a culvert, flipped and then burst into flames. This happened on Thursday off Highway 152, had it not been for...
valdostatoday.com
Arrests made for shoot out at Valdosta apartments
VALDOSTA – Two men were arrested in Valdosta following a shoot out between them at Gables Apartments. Arrested 1: Xavier McGhee, African American male, 31 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Jamel Armstrong, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022, Valdosta Police...
Comments / 0