Man killed, teenager shot on SEPTA Broad Street Line

By Alicia Roberts
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

Search continues for suspect wanted in deadly shooting on Broad Street Line 02:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting on SEPTA's Broad Street Line on Monday afternoon. The Philadelphia Police Department says a man and a teenage boy were shot near the Fairmount station.

"He was clearly targeted," Capt. Jason Smith.

Police say an armed suspect boarded the Broad Street Line subway at Susquehanna Avenue station at 2:35 p.m. Monday.

Five minutes later, as the train was pulling into the Fairmount station, the gunman moved toward a 21-year-old male passenger.

"The train stops, the shooter approaches the victim, there is a very brief physical altercation," Smith said.

Moments later, the suspect opens fire, striking the 21-year-old man.

"The suspect continues to shoot while he is standing over top of our decedent," Smith said. "Then the shooter attempts to run off the train, and that's when the decedent grabs him around his ankles."

The shooter was able to break free and run up to the street undetected.

Detectives say he came ready.

"The shooter knew what he was about to do," Smith said. "Why I say that is because he's observed on video touching a part of the railing and then wiping that railing clean presumably to attempt to erase any prints or DNA evidence."

The 21-year-old was shot 11 times. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old was also struck once in the arm. Police say the teen drove himself to the hospital and is stable.

"We believe that he is possibly an innocent bystander who was struck with a stray bullet," Smith said.

Officials say they're grateful no one else was injured.

"There was at least 12 people on that train at that point in time," Smith said. "So this could have been much worse."

Anyone with information on the shooter is urged to call police.

CBS Philly

Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect in police chase not linked to 2 shootings in Philly

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A man who was taken into custody following a police chase that started in Philadelphia and ended in New Jersey is no longer believed to be connected to two shootings in the city. Investigators provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. Initially, police said the vehicle the man was driving matched the description of a vehicle reportedly used in a shooting last weekend that left nine people injured in Kensington and another shooting that happened in early October. Further investigation determined the vehicle and driver are not connected to either of those shootings.   The car is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at least 15 times, killed exiting mini-market in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Akron Street. Police say the man was shot throughout his chest, abdomen and right arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m., according to police. Police say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New details released in shooting involving SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth streets, just before 8 a.m. Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.  Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arrest made in fatal Gloucester Township hit-and-run

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this week. Police say they arrested 42-year-old Orlando Venters Jr., of Berlin. Police say Elaine Hubler, 58, was fatally struck by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Police had previously said they believe they have located the vehicle that struck Hubler near a Howard Johnson hotel. The hotel's night manager said she was working at the hotel Monday night when the hit-and-run occurred."We were extra busy that night and all I saw was the...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Gloucester Township police investigating hit-and-run that left woman dead

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman Monday night and never stopped. Police say a vehicle fatally struck Elaine Hubler, 58, around 10:30 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Police believe they have located the vehicle that struck Hubler near a Howard Johnson hotel. The hotel's night manager said she was working at the hotel Monday night when the hit-and-run occurred."We were extra busy that night and all I saw was the lights," the manager, Sara Hamilton, said. "She was trying to cross the street...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police: Man wanted in ATM burglary at gas station in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say stole an ATM. It happened on Nov. 3 on the 6200 block of North Broad Street at a gas station. Police say the man broke in through a window just before 3 a.m. and ripped the ATM from the wall. Then the machine was dragged to a car. If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Gunman shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a gunman was shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot 10 times throughout her body near Broad and Ellsworth Streets just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Around 8:30 a.m., a SEPTA police officer shot the 41-year-old suspect, striking him twice in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. The weapon was recovered and an arrest was made. The SEPTA police officer was not injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for vehicle connected to Kensington shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department released images of the car believed to be connected to the shooting in Kensington Saturday night and an additional shooting Monday morning. Investigators say a 2003-2007 Honda Accord sedan had been seen at both scenes.The first shooting on Saturday happened on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 11 p.m. and left nine people injured, police say.Investigators say a 27-year-old shooting victim showed up at Temple University Hospital on Monday around 1 a.m. The shooting incident was later located on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue, police say.Police also located shell casings on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. Authorities say the sedan was seen on security footage in both incidents. Police further describe the sedan as dark colored with blue tinted after-market headlights and tinted windows.If you have any information about the incident call police at (215) 686-8270/8271
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and teen were shot overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Haworth Street just before 1 a.m. The victims were reportedly on their way home when three men approached them and opened fire before eventually running away. CBS3 is told both victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

