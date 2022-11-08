Man killed, teenager shot on SEPTA Broad Street Line

Search continues for suspect wanted in deadly shooting on Broad Street Line 02:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting on SEPTA's Broad Street Line on Monday afternoon. The Philadelphia Police Department says a man and a teenage boy were shot near the Fairmount station.

"He was clearly targeted," Capt. Jason Smith.

Police say an armed suspect boarded the Broad Street Line subway at Susquehanna Avenue station at 2:35 p.m. Monday.

Five minutes later, as the train was pulling into the Fairmount station, the gunman moved toward a 21-year-old male passenger.

"The train stops, the shooter approaches the victim, there is a very brief physical altercation," Smith said.

Moments later, the suspect opens fire, striking the 21-year-old man.

"The suspect continues to shoot while he is standing over top of our decedent," Smith said. "Then the shooter attempts to run off the train, and that's when the decedent grabs him around his ankles."

The shooter was able to break free and run up to the street undetected.

Detectives say he came ready.

"The shooter knew what he was about to do," Smith said. "Why I say that is because he's observed on video touching a part of the railing and then wiping that railing clean presumably to attempt to erase any prints or DNA evidence."

The 21-year-old was shot 11 times. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old was also struck once in the arm. Police say the teen drove himself to the hospital and is stable.

"We believe that he is possibly an innocent bystander who was struck with a stray bullet," Smith said.

Officials say they're grateful no one else was injured.

"There was at least 12 people on that train at that point in time," Smith said. "So this could have been much worse."

Anyone with information on the shooter is urged to call police.