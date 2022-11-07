Bi-district game times, locations in 2022 UIL 6A DII Texas high school football playoffs

A closer look at game times and locations for bi-district round matchups in the UIL Class 6A Division II Texas high school football playoffs

With the regular season officially in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs.

The top UIL and TAPPS teams across the Lone Star State are set to kick off the postseason with first-round action beginning Thursday, Nov. 10, and wrapping up Saturday, Nov. 12.

Here’s a closer look at bi-district round matchups, along with their kick-off times and locations, in the UIL’s Class 6A Division II bracket in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs:

Class 6A Division II

Region I

El Paso Eastwood Troopers (8-2) vs San Angelo Central Bobcats (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trooper Stadium in El Paso

Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (8-2) vs Trophy Club Byron Nelson Bobcats (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Stadium in Fort Worth

Denton Guyer Wildcats (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus Marauders (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton

Highland Park Scots (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie Volunteers (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Highlander Stadium in Dallas

Wolfforth Frenship Tigers (8-2) vs El Paso Eastlake Falcons (6-4), 5:30 p.m. at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth

Southlake Carroll Dragons (10-0) vs Crowley Eagles (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dragon Stadium in Southlake

Coppell Cowboys (9-1) vs. McKinney Lions (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Echols Field in Coppell

Arlington Colts (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit Rangers (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington

Region II

Wylie East Raiders (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath Hawks (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium

DeSoto Eagles (8-2) vs. Pflugerville Weiss Wolves (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium in DeSoto

New Caney Eagles (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower Eagles (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in Porter

Tomball Cougars (6-4) vs Cypress Woods Wildcats (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball ISD Stadium in Tomball

Royse City Bulldogs (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest Rangers (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium

Harker Heights Knights (9-1) vs. Mansfield Tigers (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen

DeKaney Wildcats (7-3) vs Conroe Oak Ridge War Hawks (7-3), 6 p.m. Saturday at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

Cypress Falls Eagles (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial Wildcats (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Ken Pridgeon Stadium in Houston

Region III

Houston Memorial Mustangs (7-3) vs. Houston Westbury Huskies (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Tully Stadium in Houston

Katy Tigers (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements Rangers (5-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy

Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs (6-4) vs. South Houston Trojans (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Turner Stadium in Humble

Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (10-0) vs. Clute Brazoswood Buccaneers (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Freedom Field in Rosharon

Houston Heights Bulldogs (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford Spartans (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Delmar Stadium in Houston

Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch Mavericks (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg

Channelview Falcons (8-2) vs. Houston C.E. King Panthers (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Maddry Stadium in Channelview

League City Clear Falls Knights (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson Eagles (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City

Region IV

Austin Vandegrift Vipers (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie Bulldogs (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Monroe Stadium in Austin

Converse Judson Rockets (4-6) vs. San Antonio Churchill Chargers (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse

San Antonio Harlan Hawks (8-2) vs. Del Rio Rams (2-8), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio

Edinburg Bobcats (5-5) vs. Weslaco Panthers (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg

Dripping Springs Tigers (9-1) vs. Manor Mustangs (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Dripping Springs

San Antonio Brandeis Broncos (8-2) vs. San Marcos Rattlers (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio

Eagle Pass Eagles (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren Warriors (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Cozell Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium in Eagle Pass

Harlingen Cardinals (10-0) vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Bears (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Boggus Stadium in Harlingen