ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

White House says Biden 'comes from coal country' amid flap over energy comments

By W. James Antle III
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Comments / 46

Fly The Flag
3d ago

😂😂😂He’s whomever he is talking to. Last week he claimed he came from the Puerto Rican community….career politician! If his mouth is open, he’s lying!

Reply
53
LocalGuy
3d ago

“As a Scranton native”. Nope, he has been in DC so long he couldn’t find Scranton on a map even if the route were highlighted for him.

Reply(2)
35
Fuh Q cancelculture
3d ago

yes he does come from coal country which is why it's so incredible that he is so callous towards the tens of thousands of workers he is promising to bankrupt

Reply
30
Related
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
251K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy