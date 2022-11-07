Read full article on original website
Worker Relocation Incentive Program application now open
$3 Million in Incentive Grants Now Available for People Moving to Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has officially launched the Worker Relocation Incentive Program, which will provide incentive grants to defray moving costs for out of state people relocating to Vermont. The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of ACT 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.
Darn Tough Vermont receives 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award from USDOL
Vermont Business Magazine Just ahead of Veterans Day, U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized Darn Tough Vermont as one of the recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Darn Tough earned the Gold award –...
Curtis Fund established scholarship program for early childhood educator certificates
The Curtis Fund Commitment: A Comprehensive Scholarship for Early Childhood Educators. Vermont Business Magazine The Curtis Fund, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, is pleased to announce a bold scholarship program for Vermonters seeking to become early childhood educators. The Curtis Fund Commitment: A Comprehensive Scholarship for Early Childhood Educators is a pilot program that will provide scholarships for the full cost of attendance (tuition, fees, housing, food, and transportation) to students who wish to earn a certificate in child care at the Community College of Vermont (CCV).
Scott announces $228,000 apprenticeship grant at GS Precision
Governor Scott discusses GS Precision has been granted $228,061.33 of state funds appropriated to support advancing apprenticeship programs. The grant to GS Precision, which is a CNC machining and assembly company that has been headquartered in southern Vermont since 1958, establishes a machinist apprenticeship program, the first Registered Apprenticeship Program in the company’s history. Courtesy photo.
Finance Dept to hold public budget forum on FY 2024 State Budget
Vermont Business Magazine Commissioner of Finance & Management, Adam Greshin, has announced a public forum for comment on FY 2024 State budget development. Pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 306(d) the Governor is required to enable public participation in the development of goals and in the general prioritization of spending and revenue initiatives.
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
VSECU members approve merger with NEFCU
Vermont Business Magazine The proposed merger of Vermont State Employees Credit Union (VSECU) and New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) was approved by VSECU members who voted during a period that began on September 20 and concluded November 8 at a VSECU Special Meeting held at the Barre Opera House. The final vote was 7,622 in favor and 7,304 opposed.
Vermont NRCS announces application date for ACEP-WRE
Vermont Business Magazine The US Department of Agriculture's Vermont Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications from landowners interested in restoring, enhancing, and protecting wetlands with financial and technical assistance through the Wetlands Reserve Easement component of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP-WRE). While applications for ACEP-WRE are taken on a continuous basis, the deadline to be considered for Fiscal Year 2023 funding is February 10, 2023.
Vermont students to take new standardized test in the spring
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students in grades three to nine will be taking a new state exam in 2023, with an emphasis on equity. Annual testing, in addition to regular in-class exams, helps educators and state leaders keep track of how Vermont students are achieving in the classroom. Cognia is replacing the Smarter Balanced Assessment or the SBAC.
Leahy to present Trailblazer Legacy Award to Vermont outdoor industry pioneers today
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance's (VOBA(link is external))) 2nd Annual Trailblazer Legacy Award will be presented to Marc Sherman and Mike Donohue, co-founders of the Outdoor Gear Exchange(link is external) (OGE) in Burlington, by U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. Senator Leahy was the inaugural Trailblazer Award recipient in 2021 for his lifetime of work preserving and protecting Vermont’s remarkable outdoor places, foundational to the successes of outdoor businesses like OGE. The 2022 Trailblazer Legacy Award ceremony will take place as part of VOBA's Fourth Annual Meeting and Outdoor Economy Sessions(link is external) at HULA in Burlington, Vermont. The award ceremony will be emceed by Lisa Lynn, Editor of Vermont Sports Magazine, and will be followed by an outdoor sector networking reception hosted by VOBA.
New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses. It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house. They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and...
Dan Smith: A better path
By Dan Smith, President and CEO, Vermont Community Foundation Wednesday, November 9, is “the day after” for all of us. I won’t hazard a guess about the landscape we will see that morning, nor do I subscribe to the oft-repeated refrain that “this election is the most consequential”—even though there may be good, objective evidence that it is. Every election is consequential because a functioning democracy requires care, attention, and restraint to sustain it. Turning every election into the “most important” may be effective for fundraising and turnout but it also accelerates the disaffection and disengagement among those who lose. When political loss feels eviscerating there is no incentive for concession or compromise.
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers
BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
Rockingham residents discuss 37 Main Street
SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Roughly 50 Rockingham residents attended the second public forum at Main Street Arts on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to discuss 37 Main Street Saxtons River. The West End Main Street Revitalization Project was paid for by a Town Municipal Planning Grant, Main Street Arts (MSA), and the Village of Saxtons River. The vacant building, once a gas station, a hardware store, and a restaurant, is located between the Post Office and Main Street Arts.
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
Read all of VTDigger's 2022 election night coverage
See our latest coverage of Vermont congressional, statewide and legislative races, plus state and local ballot measures. Read the story on VTDigger here: Read all of VTDigger's 2022 election night coverage.
Fidium truck to make stops in Southern Vermont
More than 437,000 New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine homes can now get multi-gig broadband from Fidium. Vermont Business Magazine Consolidated Communication's Fidium Fiber is celebrating one year of bringing a better internet experience to customers across Northern New England with a fun-filled celebratory tour throughout the region. Now through November...
