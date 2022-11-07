Plaintiffs Appeal Dismissal of Gerrymandering Suit to the NH Supreme Court

Read full article on original website
Sununu Wins Fourth Term As NH Governor
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s not about him but about the people of New Hampshire as he spoke to supporters after ABC News and the Associated Press called the race for him over Democratic challenger Dr. Tom Sherman of Rye at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. “This is a...
Out of Politics, Ex-Sen. Woodburn Argues Judge Erred in Domestic Violence Case
CONCORD – Almost 18 months after he was convicted of four misdemeanor domestic violence charges and acquitted on five counts, former state Senator Jeff Woodburn says he has carved out a much happier life than the one he knew in politics. “In politics, the outside grows bigger and bigger...
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
Democrats Pick Up Seats Despite Republican Gerrymandering
CONCORD – Democrats picked up about 19 more seats in the House of Representatives, despite what they called Republican efforts to gerrymander them out of offices across the state for the next decade. Tuesday’s elections brought out some pluses, and they identified some priorities going. Ray Buckley, chair...
The Coming Election Will Determine the Country’s Direction
The general election is in 10 days and the candidates, parties and special interests are out in force making the final push before voting begins. If you listened to the attack ads running nonstop on social media and other outlets, you would think everyone is an extremist from a party that wants to destroy the nation.
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
Ohio Activists Plan Abortion Ballot Initiative After GOP Sweeps Supreme Court
“For us, this is not just about politics. We’re trying to make sure women have basic bodily autonomy.”
No Change To Executive Council and State Senate Partisan Makeup
CONCORD — The five executive councilors won re-election Tuesday and the partisan makeup of the Senate did not change although some of the faces will. Several of the Executive Council members had close races that were not determined until Wednesday but the results are the same as they were two years ago with a 4 to 1 GOP controlled council.
Judge sanctions Trump lawyers over handling of ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, DNC
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against former President Trump’s attorneys over their handling of a since-dismissed lawsuit brought on Trump’s behalf against his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and dozens more defendants. The sanctioned parties — four attorneys and their two...
Op-Ed: We Decided It’s Time To Speak Up
Although we have never felt the need to share our political views in a public forum, we have decided it’s time to speak up. We weren’t always liberal, and we weren’t always Democrats, but we surely are now! We have been deeply troubled by the political discourse of the last several years, the insurrection of January 6th, the disinformation that flies around social media and elsewhere, and the wild conspiracy theories that attempt to blame government and more specifically, Democrats for all that ails this country. We hope our letter will encourage others who may have been sitting on the sidelines and saying little to speak up and most importantly, vote.
GOP Majority Caucus Nominates Bradley To Be Senate President
Today, the Republican majority caucus met and nominated Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to be the next Senate President. The vote was unanimous. “I am extremely honored that my Republican colleagues have nominated me to lead the Senate during the 2023-2024 session. “We had a very successful election victory for Republicans in...
Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two...
Op-Ed: It Appears the NCES Landfill is Operating Without a Valid Permit
I am writing in reference to the NCES Landfill in Bethlehem and the decision by the NH Waste Management Council (WMC) regarding the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) appeal of the October 9, 2020 approval by your department of the NCES Stage VI expansion permit, DOCKET NO. 20-14 WMC, CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION, INC. APPEAL. Specifically, I am inquiring about the fact that in the May 11, 2022 FINAL ORDER ON APPEAL, the WMC determined that:
Radio Free NH: Time To Put Away the Pappas for Congress Lawn Sign
It’s time to put away my Pappas for Congress lawn sign. It’s my only one. Someone contacted me to ask if I wanted it. I said sure. It showed up a few days later. I had it last time too. It goes well with the fallen leaves, another part of autumn in New Hampshire.
