ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tiger Woods teaming up with Rory McIlroy for latest version of The Match

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTfTB_0j25NeJM00

Tiger Woods is hitting the course once again.

Woods is set to team up with top-ranked Rory McIlroy for the latest edition of The Match next month, the PGA Tour announced on Monday.

The two will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in what will be the seventh playing of The Match — which will take place on Dec. 10 at Pelican Golf Club outside of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Proceeds from the charity event will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts across Florida.

Though this is far from a Tour event, it will be the first time Woods has played publicly since he missed the cut at The British Open in July. He has played just three times on Tour since his car crash in Southern California in 2021, first at the Masters Tournament in April and again at the PGA Championship, where he withdrew after three rounds.

It’s unclear if he will play in the Hero World Challenge in December. That unofficial Tour event benefits his charity foundation. He is expected to play in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, too.

It will mark Woods’ third time playing in The Match. He participated in the inaugural event in a head-to-head battle with Phil Mickelson. He returned again in 2020 with Peyton Manning, where they beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth will all be making their debuts in the event.

McIlroy is fresh off his win at The CJ Cup, which marked the 23rd of his career and launched him back to the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. He is currently leading the DP World Tour standings ahead of its championship event later this month, which would be an incredible way to follow up his FedExCup win earlier this year.

Thomas has won 15 times on Tour in his career, most recently at last year’s PGA Championship. He’s played just once this season, finishing T40 at The CJ Cup. Spieth has 13 Tour wins to his name, most recently at last year’s RBC Heritage. He finished T52 in South Carolina, his only appearance on Tour this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf release statement about Greg Norman's future as commissioner

LIV Golf managing director Majed Al Sorour has wholly denied the reports Greg Norman could soon be replaced as commissioner of the breakaway series. Al Sorour, who is also a director at Newcastle United of the Premier League, has rejected the claims that the former CEO of TaylorMade Mark King could replace Norman who would supposedly "move upstairs."
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods to make his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in December. The tournament, slated to begin Dec. 1, will mark Woods’ first return to competition since his possible goodbye to St. Andrews at this year’s Open Championship. Woods, 46, played nine rounds in 2022, highlighted by making the weekend at both the Masters and PGA Championship.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro reveals golf shoe trick that INCREASES CLUB SPEED

To gain club head speed and hit huge bombs off the tee, most golfers would go to the gym and build their muscles in preparation for swinging their driver as hard as possible. Bryson DeChambeau underwent a famous transformation in 2021 in which he put himself through relentless workout sessions. He recreated himself as the biggest hitter on the PGA Tour and it helped him to become a US Open champion.
GolfWRX

Tiger beats Rory McIlroy to win Player Impact Program top prize

For the second consecutive year, Tiger Woods has won the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, as first reported by Associated Press. The award was created to reward players who generate interest and increase engagement for the PGA Tour on social media. It also seems to be a way for the tour to create monetary incentive for the top players in the game to stick around.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"

Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
The Holland Sentinel

Kirk and Julie Cousins purchase Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK — In response to questions from locals, the new owners of Saugatuck's Clearbrook Golf Course have written a letter to the community. "Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema," the new owners — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and his wife Julie — wrote. "They have managed the course for many years, making Clearbrook a place of connection and fun for our entire community." ...
SAUGATUCK, MI
Golf Digest

Bad at reading greens? Try this legendary putter's 5-step fix

It's quite fascinating that the most important part of good putting might not even be physical. Sure, it's important that you start your ball on your intended line, which rests on certain technical elements. But the real separator between good and bad putters comes in their judgement: their ability to read greens and to estimate the speed needed to hit the putt.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy