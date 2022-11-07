Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Darn Tough Vermont receives 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award from USDOL
Vermont Business Magazine Just ahead of Veterans Day, U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized Darn Tough Vermont as one of the recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Darn Tough earned the Gold award –...
vermontbiz.com
Worker Relocation Incentive Program application now open
$3 Million in Incentive Grants Now Available for People Moving to Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has officially launched the Worker Relocation Incentive Program, which will provide incentive grants to defray moving costs for out of state people relocating to Vermont. The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of ACT 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
vermontbiz.com
Finance Dept to hold public budget forum on FY 2024 State Budget
Vermont Business Magazine Commissioner of Finance & Management, Adam Greshin, has announced a public forum for comment on FY 2024 State budget development. Pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 306(d) the Governor is required to enable public participation in the development of goals and in the general prioritization of spending and revenue initiatives.
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont NRCS announces application date for ACEP-WRE
Vermont Business Magazine The US Department of Agriculture's Vermont Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications from landowners interested in restoring, enhancing, and protecting wetlands with financial and technical assistance through the Wetlands Reserve Easement component of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP-WRE). While applications for ACEP-WRE are taken on a continuous basis, the deadline to be considered for Fiscal Year 2023 funding is February 10, 2023.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
vermontbiz.com
Fidium truck to make stops in Southern Vermont
More than 437,000 New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine homes can now get multi-gig broadband from Fidium. Vermont Business Magazine Consolidated Communication's Fidium Fiber is celebrating one year of bringing a better internet experience to customers across Northern New England with a fun-filled celebratory tour throughout the region. Now through November...
Retail marijuana dispensary opens in Bennington
An adult-use retail marijuana shop opened its doors in Bennington on Wednesday.
WCAX
New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses. It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house. They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and...
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices take one-day breather
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell one cent per gallon from yesterday but were still up 5 cents/g from last week, up 18 cents from last month and up 55 cents from last year. The lowest price was $3.50/g in Hartford and the highest was in Addison at $4.19.
vermontbiz.com
Gifford participating in Upper Valley Everyone Eats through 2022
Vermont Business Magazine For the next two months, Gifford will remain a distribution site for Upper Valley Everyone Eats. The meals can be picked up between 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Gifford’s south parking lot, by the Gifford Green, on the fourth Tuesday of the month:. November 22.
WCAX
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
Middlebury Campus
New women’s clothing store, Middleton, opens in Middlebury
A new women’s clothing store has recently opened in downtown Middlebury. Middleton, located at 66 Main Street, is co-owned by Elissa Kestner, owner and manager of Monelle Vermont — two boutique stores in Burlington and Shelburne — and Lisa Phelps, owner of Middlebury salon and spa Parlour.
Democrats and Progressives regain veto-proof majority in the Vermont House
The parties need a combined 100 seats to win a supermajority in the House — and reliably override vetoes. Republicans have been aiming to secure 51 seats so they can sustain vetoes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democrats and Progressives regain veto-proof majority in the Vermont House.
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow Selectboard hesitantly approves rental registry
LUDLOW, Vt. – Amongst ambivalence and hesitation, the Ludlow Selectboard decided at their Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 meeting, to approve the development of rental registry within the Town of Ludlow, which will be created in conjunction with the company Granicus. The meeting was marked by instances of citizens, town...
WCAX
Do near identical outcomes in Vermont political races show level of partisan divide?
Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years. The Dartmouth Cancer Center is celebrating a special milestone this year. After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night. Votes...
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont
The popular incumbent defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel, who is best known for her activism around housing and the opioid epidemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont.
