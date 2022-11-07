Read full article on original website
EastEnders' Ravi makes bombshell admission over Suki's arrest
EastEnders spoilers follow. Ravi has stunned his family in EastEnders with a revelation over Suki's arrest. Over the last week, Ravi and his partner Nina have been grassing on Suki in order to frame her for the murder of Ranveer. Tuesday's (November 8) episode featured Suki once again being questioned...
11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Jack lashes out again when he makes a discovery about Amy, while Alfie is held hostage by a masked gunman and Whitney grows closer to Zack. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sam gets a warning from...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Famed Television Producer Dead at 47
Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
Coronation Street's Nick Tilsley makes shock decision over drug boss Harvey Gaskell
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Nick Tilsley has made a shocking decision over drug boss Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street. The soap is currently airing an issue-based storyline on restorative justice as Sam seeks to forgive Harvey for his mother's death. Viewers will remember that Harvey is currently serving time in...
‘Call Me Kat’ Viewership Jumps 28% Following Leslie Jordan’s Death
In the wake of the tragic death of Leslie Jordan on Oct. 24, viewers are rallying around his final performances. Fox’s “Call Me Kat” saw a spike in its audience for the first episode to air following series regular Jordan’s fatal car crash with 1.4 million people tuning in to Season 3 Episode 5 on Oct. 27. That statistic, which comes via Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data, marks a 28% jump in viewership for the Fox comedy. After the third season of “Call Me Kat” premiered with 1.2 million viewers on Sept. 29, the show’s audience steadied, with Episodes 2,...
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date
America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
Blockbuster boss breaks down finale twist and addresses season 2 possibility
Blockbuster spoilers follow. Blockbuster boss Vanessa Ramos has broken down the ending of the first season of the Netflix show in an exclusive chat with Digital Spy. The Netflix comedy series follows WandaVision's Randall Park as Timmy, the manager of the last operating Blockbuster store in the world. Throughout the show, he tries his best to keep the store afloat while navigating a will-they-won't-they relationship with Melissa Fumero's Eliza.
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
‘Partner Track’ Canceled at Netflix After Big Finale Cliffhanger
Netflix has canceled Partner Track after one season, adding to the sadly large pile of shows the streamer has axed after just one go. The cancellation news comes after the legal drama ended on a big cliffhanger for its leading lady, Arden Cho‘s Ingrid Yun, one of the few Asian women leading a TV series at a major streamer.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Lands Lead Role In True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’ For ITVX
EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV. Joan, from writer Anna Symon, is set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s and follows X Men: Dark Phoenix star Turner as criminal Hannington, whose exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld. Filming will begin in London in spring next year, based on Hannington’s memoirs. Writer Anna Simon (Mrs Wilson, The Essex Serpent) with the diamond thief and criminal mastermind while penning the scripts. The series begins with Hannington in her twenties...
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
House of the Dragon director says series ‘swapped out’ actor without viewers realising
House of the Dragon tricked viewers with an actor switch-up that nobody seemed to notice.The finale of the Game of Thrones prequel series aired on HBO and Sky Atlantic last month.Upon the episode’s broadcast, viewers did not seem to notice that one of the characters was played by a different actor entirely.The detail was revealed by director Greg Yaitanes who, during a podcast interview, said the producers had to improvise when actor Elliot Tittensor got Covid-19 while they were filming the episode.Elliot appeared in the show alongside his twin brother Luke, as members of the kingsguard Sers Arryk and...
‘Magnum, P.I’ Return & ‘Night Court’ Update Lead NBC’s Midseason Schedule
It’s midseason schedule day for the broadcast networks, it seems. NBC has unveiled its plans for the start of 2023 with Magnum, P.I moving from CBS, and its sequel series to Night Court leading the lineup. New drama series Found, starring Shanola Hampton from executive producer Greg Berlanti, also lands a spot after the Jay Hernandez-fronted procedural on Sunday nights. This comes after Fox and ABC also unveiled their plans for midseason earlier today. The network also set the premiere date for the final season of long-running medical drama New Amsterdam. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars kicks off the new year with Simon Cowell, Heidi...
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle to flee from village after Kyle discovery
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Moira Dingle makes a hasty departure from the village next week, realising that she can't cope with the ongoing Kyle Winchester cover-up. Moira was recently shocked as she discovered that her 10-year-old stepson Kyle was responsible for the fatal shooting of Al Chapman. Her husband Cain...
Should Ravi leave EastEnders?
Is it just me, or does anyone else not like Ravi? I can't stand him, terrible actor/character. He is awful. Anyone else think that he should leave? or am I the only one?. Great actor, fascinating character and for me he has brought the Panesars to life. I hope he sticks around a long time!
