Beth Frost, 46, and James "Jed" Frost, 51, were found dead on Tuesday A deputy medical examiner was killed on Tuesday in her Dallas office by her estranged husband, who then turned the gun on himself. Beth Frost, 46, who was a medical examiner at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office, and James "Jed" Frost, 51, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at about 5 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said. According to the Dallas Morning News, which cites the sheriff's department, another employee who has not been publicly identified was...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO