Nov. 2 forever dedicated to Pocatello's only Medal of Honor recipient

POCATELLO — A ceremony recognizing the service of Pocatello’s only Medal of Honor recipient was held at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on Nov. 2.

That date will forever be dedicated to the award recipient, the late Sgt. James E. Johnson.

The event was attended by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England and County Commissioners Ernie Moser and Jeff Hough. Bannock County veteran services coordinator and a key organizer in the annual Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial, Melissa Hartman, served as host for the event.

“The reason that we’re here today is for James E. Johnson,” she said. “Sgt. Johnson was born here in Pocatello and he received the Medal of Honor.”

Hartman said Sgt. Johnson received the Medal of Honor for his service in Korea. There is a book written about him titled “Remembering James E. Johnson.” Hartman read a short section of the preface.

“Was it some kind of instinct that led him to engage in a hand grenade volley?” she read. “Or was it a conscious and deliberate decision? Was Sgt. Johnson born with innate character?”

Hartman said that having a Medal of Honor recipient from Pocatello should make everyone in the community proud.

“We should all be proud of him and his service to our country,” she said.

After Hartman’s remarks, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, Commissioner Ernie Moser and Commissioner Jeff Hough read a proclamation for the new James E. Johnson Day.

The officials stood together around the pulpit as Mayor Blad read the proclamation.

“It is an honor for us to be able to be here,” he said.

The proclamation described James E. Johnson’s life as he was born in Pocatello in 1926 and joined the Marines right after high school and served in the Korean War.

“In 1950, Sgt. Johnson’s courage and selfless action earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor,” he said

Blad read in the proclamation that in December of 1950, Sgt. Johnson took charge of his platoon when their leader was absent and put himself in a dangerous situation to provide cover from enemy troops. He was declared Missing in Action after that event and Killed in Action in 1953, after his body was not found.

“Sgt. Johnson’s heroic actions that day saved the lives of the men in his platoon,” Blad said.

In remembrance of his actions, Mayor Blad and the other elected officials declared that from now on Nov. 2 will be recognized as James E. Johnson Day in Bannock County.

“(We) urge our citizens to remember and recognize the true American hero for his bravery and for his ultimate sacrifice,” he added.

After the city and county officials finished reading the proclamation, Hartman invited Gunnery Sgt. Jason H. Bean to speak. Bean is originally from Michigan. He joined the Marine Corps during his senior year of high school in 2007.

“I’ve been in the Marine Corps for 14 years now,” he said.

Bean has been in Pocatello since December of 2019 where he has been recruiting for the Marine Corps.

“I love trying to hold to the higher standard and hopefully inspire other people to serve as well,” he said.

Bean said that of all of the communities he has served in, there is no other place that has a veteran’s building like Pocatello.

“This is one of the better veteran’s buildings that I’ve seen,” he said. “It’s very involved with the community. There’s a lot of history, so it’s a really awesome building.”

During his speech, Bean read over the Medal of Honor citation and discussed a few Medal of Honor recipients that he has met over the years.

The event ended with Hartman giving a few more remarks and giving a farewell to the audience.