Alexis Gabe's family overwhelmed with emotions; 'The reality was still devastating to hear'

OAKLEY -- Months after investigators determined an ex-boyfriend had abducted and killed Alexis Gabe, her father said Monday that the family's "hearts were shattered even more" by the discovery of her partial remains in an Amador County field last week.

The ex-boyfriend, Marshal Jones, was killed on June 1 in a confrontation with police who were trying to arrest him on a murder warrant in a Seattle suburb.

Alexis had been last seen at Jones's home on Jan. 26th.

In July, Gabe's family obtained handwritten directions penned by Jones that pointed investigators toward an area around Pioneer in Amador County. Search crews used cadaver dogs to scour the area, even checking the septic tanks of nearby homes and businesses.

Police at that time confirmed that Jones had been in the area. While he used the handwritten directions and had his phone turned off, investigators say the suspect got lost and had to turn his phone on to get back on track. That's when they were able to pinpoint his location.

They had come up empty after hundreds of hours of searching. Then last week, an Alaska resident visiting the Bay Area discovered human remains while metal detecting and called the Amador County sheriff.

Along with the partial remains, authorities discovered earrings, remnants of a black garbage bag, and duct tape. Dental records were used to positively identify Gabe's remains.

On Monday, Oakley police said cadaver K-9s and additional searchers meticulously combed through a radius of 1/2 mile around the discovery site but no additional remains were found.

Gabe's father, Gwyn, told reporters the family is still overwhelmed with grief and loss.

"While it was what we were praying for, to find Alexis and lay her to rest, the reality was still devastating to hear," he said. "Our hearts were shattered even more than what we thought possible. Deep inside we were still holding on to hope that she's okay and that she's just out there somewhere waiting to be rescued and reunited with us."

While discovery did provide some closure, Gwyn Gabe said many questions remain unanswered.

"I'm not sure there will ever be closure for our family in terms of the loss of Alexis," he said. "Her heartless and premeditated murder, the cold-blooded way her body was desecrated, and cowardly way her murderer chose to evade responsibility for his wrongdoings."

"But despite all the pain, anger, frustration and grief, we are somehow relieved that she has been found and we can finally bring her home."

Gwyn Gabe said the family and volunteers will continue to search for her remains.