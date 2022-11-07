Alabama’s Brandon Miller Named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
Annual award recognizes the top player in all of college basketball.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday morning. The award recognizes the best player in Division I men’s college basketball.
The midseason 30 team will be announced in February, and then narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists in early March. Following those results, four finalists will be named on March 21, 2023, and the winner of the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 2, 2023.
Brandon Miller Notes
- Named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List
- 2023 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team selection
- 2023 Media Preseason All-SEC Second Team honoree
- One of seven SEC players to make the Naismith Trophy Watch List
- 2021 McDonald's All-American and a consensus five-star prospect
- One of the top-rated players to ever sign at Alabama, ranked as the No. 3 small forward in the 2022 class and the No. 11 overall player nationally by 247Sports
- ESPN ranks him as the No. 13 overall player and No. 4 small forward in the 2022 class
- 2021 and 2022 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state
- Averaged 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for Cane Ridge, leading the Ravens to a 15-1 record and a Class AAA state championship game
- Named First Team All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association
- Invited to the Nike Elite 100 camp as a freshman and attended the Pangos All-American and NBPA Top 100 Camp
