Steelers Searching for Ways to Fill Chase Claypool Void

There's a big hole in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense that Steven Sims is hoping to fill.

PITTSBURGH -- Chase Claypool is gone - traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears for a second round pick right before the trade deadline's buzzer. Claypool did not play like a top-three wide receiver in the NFL this season, like he said he would during training camp, but he nonetheless leaves behind a massive hole - both physically and logistically - in the Steelers offense.

One of the leading candidates to replace Claypool's 6'4, 238-pound frame in the Steelers offense is 5'10, 176-pound Steven Sims, a very different kind of slot receiver who had carved out a role as a kick returner before taking on a new role in Claypool's absence.

"Obviously Chase is a big body. I'm not a big body," Sims said. "We bring different elements to the game. I'm quicker than fast. Chase is a big body. We're just different."

Sims says he doesn't know exactly what this new role will hold, but is expecting more responsibilities in the passing game to be added to the kick return and jet sweep duties that have been a part of his weekly routine for months now.

Tight end Pat Friermuth is also expecting more balls to come his way after quarterback Kenny Pickett lost one of his biggest targets.

"To be honest, I don't really care about the extra targets or the stats or anything like that," Freiermuth said. "I just want to do anything I can to help the team win more and if that means catching more balls, making more plays down the middle of the field, then I'm going to do that."

Sims summed up their shared sentiment well, saying that winning - not extra targets, catches and touchdowns - is the goal. All this talk of a bigger role is meaningless if Sims and Freiermuth cannot make good on the golden chances that are in front of them.

"Everything's the same for me. I'm getting a bigger role, more opportunities to help the team win and that's all I can ask for, ... I got to capitalize on them."

