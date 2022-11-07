ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Voters Could Expand Medicaid, Raise Minimum Wage, Tax Rich In Some States

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN1hz_0j25MZxE00
Photo : Getty Images

Voters will decide on a number of initiatives on Tuesday (November 8) related to healthcare and finances, including expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, increasing the minimum wage in Nebraska and Nevada, and raising taxes on the wealthy in California and Massachussetts, per CNN.

South Dakota's Amendment D could broaden Medicaid to about 42,500 low-income residents starting in 2023 if passed. Over 60 organizations are backing the proposal that would make way for adults making less than $19,000 a year to receive coverage.

Under the state's current provisions, childless adults are ineligible for Medicaid, and those who are parents must have very low incomes to qualify — about $1,000 a month for a family of four.

Many Republicans, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, aren't in favor of Amendment D due to its potential cost for the state, but a South Dakota State University poll found that 53 percent of likely registered voters support the measure.

Nebraskans will cast their vote on whether to raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 by 2026 under Initiative 433.

According to the National Employment Law Project and the Economic Policy Institute, the measure would benefit nearly 150,000 workers. Yet, on the other side of the aisle, challengers say that Initiative 433 would hurt businesses and decrease employment opportunities for youth.

“The proposed increase in the initiative is a 66.7% increase over four years,” Bud Synhorst, CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, said in a statement. “That is a radical increase that will be felt across the economy.”

In Nevada, voters will also have their say on a minimum wage increase to $12 an hour by 2024 through a constitutional amendment, Question 2 on the ballot. The measure would remove existing guidelines that set different rates for minimum wage based on health benefits.

The state's minimum wage is already set to rise to $11 an hour for workers who receive health benefits from their employer and to $12 for those who don't in 2024. However, supporters of Question 2 say the initiative would give workers a constitutional guarantee of a $12 hourly minimum wage that couldn't be reduced by lawmakers in the future.

California has a measure on the ballot, Proposition 30, that would add a 1.75 percent surtax on people making more than $2 million a year, on top of the state's highest income tax rate of 12.3 percent. Most of the funds from the tax would be directed to zero-emission vehicles and wildfire prevention and control.

Supporters say the measure will help address climate change in California, while its opponents say Prop 30, which is largely backed by Lyft, is the company's attempt at getting tax-payers to foot its bills.

The Massachusetts ballot measure, Question 1, would impose a 4 percent surtax on those who earn more than $1 million, on top of the state’s existing 5 percent income tax rate. The funds from the measure would go toward education, roads, bridges, and public transit.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE
WJBF

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
OREGON STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states

Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North […] The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSOURI STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
espnquadcities.com

This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You

We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
ILLINOIS STATE
travelnoire.com

For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot

It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
TENNESSEE STATE
CNBC

Here are the states voting on marijuana legalization on Election Day

Marijuana legalization proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. They could join 19 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., where recreational marijuana is already legal. Voters in a handful of states — including four that traditionally favor Republicans — are set to decide...
ARKANSAS STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana, But There’s A Problem

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
LOUISIANA STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy