Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V phones will have larger 1-inch sensors, leak suggests

By Rachael Sharpe
 2 days ago

The latest rumor about the next-generation Sony Xperia smartphones is very promising indeed – courtesy of NotebookCheck we know that the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V, which will be successors to the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Sony Xperia 5 IV respectively, are allegedly being redesigned to fit their large cameras, which could potentially include a 1-inch sensor.

The leaked information comes via a mysterious source on Chinese social media site, Weibo (via SumahoDigest ) says the Xperia 1 V and the Xperia 5 V, when released in 2023, will sport “approximately” a 1-inch sensor, which could potentially be the same one we have seen in the excellent Sony Xperia Pro-I , which was awarded 4.5 stars in our review.

Sony Xperia Pro-I (Image credit: Sony)

Assuming the leak proves to be reliable, it will be a major step-up for both new smartphones. The fact that the leak says the Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V camera phones will be redesigned to house the new camera system does make sense as this would mark quite a departure from the current Xperia phones.

Loud leak

It's also claimed that the expected Sony Xperia 1 V will feature the world’s loudest speaker (which has been machine translated as "world's largest alarm"). This leak again originates from Chinese social media site, Weibo (via Reddit ) courtesy of NotebookCheck , if correct would mean that Sony has created speakers for the upcoming phone that outdo loud gaming devices such as the Asus ROG Phone 5 and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6 . In all honestly, we don’t know how realistic this is and indeed why Sony would suddenly shift their Xperia attention to sound over camera-setup and design.

The best Sony lenses

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

