DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Remnants from Hurricane Nicole on the way for much of Central PA tomorrow. Expect a very soggy day with rain that could be heavy at times throughout the day. Most spots will see 1 to 2" of rain, so now would be the time to clear any storm drain of leaves and debris. We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully.

1 DAY AGO