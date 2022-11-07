Read full article on original website
Mild Thursday before CBS 21 Weather Watch Day on Friday for potentially heavy rain
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A cold night tonight as we dip into the upper 30's We can expect a little bit more in terms of clouds for tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Not bad for November!. FRIDAY: WEATHER WATCH DAY. Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole...
Weather Watch Day | Remnants of Hurricane Nicole brings rain, thunderstorms also possible
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanks to the remnants from Hurricane Nicole, we can expect a very soggy day with rain that could be heavy at times throughout the day. Most spots will see 1 to 2" of rain with locally heavier amounts possible. A few isolated gusty thunderstorms are possible as well. We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully.
Weather Watch Day Friday as remnants from Hurricane Nicole bring possible heavy rain
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Remnants from Hurricane Nicole on the way for much of Central PA tomorrow. Expect a very soggy day with rain that could be heavy at times throughout the day. Most spots will see 1 to 2" of rain, so now would be the time to clear any storm drain of leaves and debris. We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully.
Colder temps creep back in before next chance for rain
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under clear skies, a colder night is on tap as we dip into the low 30's!. This week looks quite sunny, but a bit breezy. Temperatures moderate back into the mid 60s late in the work week ahead of our next weather maker. RAIN...
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
City of York prepares for possible flooding Friday
YORK, Pa. — With Friday's forecast calling for heavy rain and localized flooding in south central Pennsylvania, the City of York is asking residents to keep up-to-date on changing weather conditions and prepare for potential flooding. "Rainfall in some areas may exceed two inches," the city's communications office said...
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
Voter turnout potentially record-breaking in some Susquehanna Valley counties
News 8 is getting information about voter turnout in the Susquehanna Valley. Officials in Lancaster and Adams counties said they may be seeing potentially record-breaking voter turnout. An Adams County election official said there have been lines at polling places not even seen in presidential elections. Officials in York, Cumberland...
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
New farmer's market opens in Hershey Towne Square with more than 40 vendors
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A new farmer’s market is open in Hershey Towne Square. One of the four owners of Fresh Market Hershey said, “We’ve created an environment here where we believe small businesses can thrive.”. The Fresh Market was two years in the making.
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather. Playoff schedule Class 6A Quarterfinals(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted) 8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley7 […]
One injured in ultra-light plane crash in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in York County. The crash, which happened near Shoestring Airfield in North Hopewell Township, caused severe damage to the ultra-light plane. Emergency crews were able to free the pilot and provide first...
2 juveniles seriously hurt in overnight Harrisburg crash
Two boys are in critical condition after a high-speed, overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer, Harrisburg police said. Police said the sedan the boys were traveling in was speeding east on Herr Street — approaching Cameron Street — when the car crashed around 1:24 a.m. Thursday. The sedan reportedly hit a tractor-trailer that was headed south, crossing the intersection at Herr & Cameron.
Veterans Day 2022: Are Giant, Weis and Wegmans open? Do my kids have school?
CAT – Capital Area Transit will operate on a normal schedule. County government - Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, closed. Federal government – The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg will be closed. Grocery stores – Most grocery stores will be...
Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading
READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
