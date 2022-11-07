ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day | Remnants of Hurricane Nicole brings rain, thunderstorms also possible

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanks to the remnants from Hurricane Nicole, we can expect a very soggy day with rain that could be heavy at times throughout the day. Most spots will see 1 to 2" of rain with locally heavier amounts possible. A few isolated gusty thunderstorms are possible as well. We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day Friday as remnants from Hurricane Nicole bring possible heavy rain

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Remnants from Hurricane Nicole on the way for much of Central PA tomorrow. Expect a very soggy day with rain that could be heavy at times throughout the day. Most spots will see 1 to 2" of rain, so now would be the time to clear any storm drain of leaves and debris. We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully.
local21news.com

Colder temps creep back in before next chance for rain

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under clear skies, a colder night is on tap as we dip into the low 30's!. This week looks quite sunny, but a bit breezy. Temperatures moderate back into the mid 60s late in the work week ahead of our next weather maker. RAIN...
FOX 43

City of York prepares for possible flooding Friday

YORK, Pa. — With Friday's forecast calling for heavy rain and localized flooding in south central Pennsylvania, the City of York is asking residents to keep up-to-date on changing weather conditions and prepare for potential flooding. "Rainfall in some areas may exceed two inches," the city's communications office said...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised

READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
READING, PA
abc27.com

CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
WGAL

Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather. Playoff schedule Class 6A Quarterfinals(Games on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted) 8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield5 Manheim Township vs. 4 Cumberland Valley7 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

One injured in ultra-light plane crash in York County, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in York County. The crash, which happened near Shoestring Airfield in North Hopewell Township, caused severe damage to the ultra-light plane. Emergency crews were able to free the pilot and provide first...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 juveniles seriously hurt in overnight Harrisburg crash

Two boys are in critical condition after a high-speed, overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer, Harrisburg police said. Police said the sedan the boys were traveling in was speeding east on Herr Street — approaching Cameron Street — when the car crashed around 1:24 a.m. Thursday. The sedan reportedly hit a tractor-trailer that was headed south, crossing the intersection at Herr & Cameron.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Department store moving back home to York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
RED LION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy