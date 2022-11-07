Report: Manchester United Chances Of Signing Target Are Low Due To Manchester City

Manchester United want Jude Bellingham and have made them their number one target in 2023 but their chances of signing him are low as Manchester City and Liverpool are interested.

Jude Bellingham has been in brilliant form this season confirming why he is one of the most wanted players in world football at just 19-year-old and a shoo-in to start for England in the World Cup.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2020 after being signed due to bursting onto scene at only 17-years-old in the Championship.

So far in this campaign he has played 20 games in all competitions scoring nine goals, one against Manchester City, whilst also getting two assists which has put the rest of Europe on edge as they will all be battling it out for his signature.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Manchester United make Jude Bellingham number one target

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenburg City's local rivals Manchester United have made Bellingham their number one target and expect him to cost around 150 million euros however the chances of signing him are low due to Manchester City and Liverpool being interested as well as financial fair play.

So that could rule a side out of the battle for his signature however Liverpool are very optimistic on signing him and with the fact that Jurgen Klopp's side need new midfield options could sway Bellingham as he would not need to find with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Klopp is reportedly pushing very hard for him and the club are willing to spend more than a 100 million on him so he

