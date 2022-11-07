Read full article on original website
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Trailer Highlights Sinister Encounter With a Chimera
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Off to a Roaring Start at International Box Office
Marvel has had a great year in both theaters and on Disney+, but the MCU is ending 2022 with an explosively emotional bang thanks to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel will be breaking the bank all around the world this weekend. However, Wakanda Forever has started the superhero party early in some global markets. The film has already made $10.1 million in 17 foreign markets this past Wednesday.
Gallagher, Prop Comic, Dead at 76
Gallagher, the prop comic famous for a Sledge-O-Matic routine in which he smashed produce (most notably watermelon) with a giant sledgehammer, died on Friday. He was 76. Gallagher (born Leo Gallagher) died of organ failure, his former manager told Variety, after being in hospice care for years after suffering multiple heart attacks — the first of which came during a performance in March 2011, in Rochester, Minn. Gallagher start out as a road manager for comedian Jim Stafford, before branching out with his own routine. He first appeared on Johnny Carson’s vaunted The Tonight Show in December 1975, but his unique act...
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
'Wakanda Forever': 10 Black Lead Superhero Movies That Deserve a Reboot
Now more than ever, society is starting to realize the importance of representation; as the power of media outlets grows, so does the desire for people of color to see themselves portrayed on the big screen. According to UCLA’s bi-annual Hollywood Diversity Report, minorities made up the majority of movie ticket sales during the pandemic. No wonder people of color would want to see themselves represented more in an industry they're helping stay afloat.
'The Calling' Review: David E. Kelley Riffs on 'Law & Order' to Disappointing Results
Several times throughout The Calling, the second lackluster crime drama from David E. Kelley this year, we hear characters reference another show: Law & Order. Specifically, Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield) explains to her partner Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch) that she actually joined the NYPD because of her love of the show. This mostly odd statement feels like a throwaway joke that the two will occasionally reference, but it ends up becoming particularly telling when the show itself just begins to seem like it, too, wants to be like Law & Order. The only difference is that The Calling takes the mold of that show and attempts to stretch it, creating an experience centered around a potentially compelling character study that becomes saddled by two primary cases which lack the intrigue to justify its length.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman Discusses His Role as an Ally
Martin Freeman returns in the role of US Government official Everett Ross in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has been speaking at length about his role within both the Black Panther universe and the MCU at large. Freeman joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in a brief role, before expanding it considerably as the "outsider" representing the non-Wakandan world in Black Panther as he sought to earn the trust of the African country's most influential figures.
'The Witcher': 10 Other TV Shows That Recast Major Roles
With the bombshell news that Henry Cavill will not be returning for the fourth season of The Witcher, fans are in uproar as the Netflix series loses its leading man. Cavill has been a major force behind the show, proclaiming his love for the source material before it began, so his departure is a shock. Rumors for his leaving ranging from creative differences to a stacked schedule playing Superman have swirled, while Liam Hemsworth prepares to inherit the role of Geralt of Rivia.
'The Crown' Season 5: Lesley Manville on Portraying Princess Margaret & the Emotional Season Ahead
As Netflix’s acclaimed drama series The Crown heads into its fifth season, the narrative is falling on darker times as the Royal family moves into the ‘90s. Inspired by true events, showrunner Peter Morgan’s controversial depiction of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to power has intrigued audiences since its streaming premiere in 2016 with political dissension, romance, and luxury. In the series, the award-winning cast is constantly rotating as the decades progress. In Seasons 5 and 6, Academy Award-nominee Lesley Manville is stepping into the role of the Queen’s younger sister Princess Margaret, taking over for Helena Bonham Carter. Manville is known for her work on screen, as well as on the stage, having done a number of theatrical productions.
Iconic Burlesque Darling Dita Von Teese Set for Documentary Chronicling Her Career
The iconic career of the revered Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese is set to be spotlighted in a new documentary currently in development with celebrated director Tiffany Bartok (Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story) on board to steer the project as director. This is according to an exclusive report from THR. A living legend as far as the profession of vedette and burlesque dancing is concerned, Von Teese is credited with helping re-popularize and modernize the ancient burlesque performance which held sway in Hollywood from the 19th to the early 20th century.
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
New 'Disenchanted' Clip Features Giselle's Visitors from Andalasia
Disney has decided to put a modern twist to its classic offerings and Disenchanted is the feature that is going to show us what truly happens after the “happily ever after.” In a new clip released by the studio, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan get a visit from Prince Edward and his wife Nancy. The clip hilariously highlights the Prince’s questionable understanding of the real world, as he points at the house and asks Robert, “are you poor now?” To which Giselle explains, “it’s a fixer-upper.” The upcoming feature is sure to capitalize on moments like these while telling a new tale set between the worlds.
Kate Winslet Embraces Real-Life Daughter Mia Threapleton In First 'I Am Ruth' Image
Channel 4 has released the first look images for I Am Ruth, the next installment of its acclaimed female-led anthology series I Am created by BAFTA winner, Dominic Savage. Oscar-winner Kate Winslet leads the feature film which co-stars her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton in what is a classic case of art imitating life as both play fictional parent and daughter in the film.
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Diary
Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Enola Holmes 2 with its star, Millie Bobby Brown, front and center. The featurette, shot by the actress' brother Charlie Brown, is filled with dramatic and quirky music and shows both a look at how the film was made, and the nonsense that the young stars got up to during their downtime.
New 'Halo' Featurette Dissects Its Massive Action Setpieces [Exclusive]
While Paramount+'s Halo series was certainly divisive at launch, one thing that almost everyone agreed on about the adaptation was that the action featured was a highlight. With a massive budget and large-scale production, plenty of work was put in to assure that combat between the UNSC and Covenant forces felt like the games and let Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the Spartans shine. In anticipation of the series' first season releasing physically in 4K Ultra HD later this month, Collider can exclusively reveal a new featurette that takes fans behind the scenes of The Battle of Madrigal and goes over everything that went into creating one of the show's most vital action set pieces.
'House of the Dragon's Future Lines of Succession to the Iron Throne Explained
When Ned Stark (Sean Bean) started investigating the truth about the parentage of Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) children, all the way back in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, he knew he was in for a doozy. After all, his predecessor as Hand of the King had died while looking into the same matter, and Robert had not just one, but dozens of bastards scattered across the Westerosi capital. When Ned found out that all of Queen Cersei’s (Lena Headey) children with Robert were actually her brother Jaime’s, it seemed like he had stumbled upon the biggest scandal in the whole history of Westeros. But the truth is that Ned Stark’s findings weren’t that impressive - at least not in comparison to some other messy family trees that came before. Say, for instance, the family tree behind the current showdown of different branches of House Targaryen taking place in House of the Dragon.
10 of The Greatest Cinematographers of All Time
Along with editors, cinematographers are among the more under-appreciated essential crew members in the filmmaking world. The actors will usually get the most attention for most films, with writers and directors often coming in second/third place. Sometimes, a producer will get a decent amount of recognition for a film's success, too. After all, they're the people who get presented with Best Picture at the Oscars, should the film they produce win the night's big prize. Cinematographers, unfortunately, sometimes get overlooked.
