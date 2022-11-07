When Ned Stark (Sean Bean) started investigating the truth about the parentage of Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) children, all the way back in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, he knew he was in for a doozy. After all, his predecessor as Hand of the King had died while looking into the same matter, and Robert had not just one, but dozens of bastards scattered across the Westerosi capital. When Ned found out that all of Queen Cersei’s (Lena Headey) children with Robert were actually her brother Jaime’s, it seemed like he had stumbled upon the biggest scandal in the whole history of Westeros. But the truth is that Ned Stark’s findings weren’t that impressive - at least not in comparison to some other messy family trees that came before. Say, for instance, the family tree behind the current showdown of different branches of House Targaryen taking place in House of the Dragon.

