Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 77, Alabama St. 47
GEORGIA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.9, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Battles 1-6, Warren 1-4, Flournoy 0-3, Henderson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (B.Smith 2, Battles 2, Bates 2, Nicholson 1) Turnovers: 13 (Chapman 3, B.Smith 2, Warren 2, Bates 2, Z.Smith 2, Battles 1, Henderson 1) Steals: 9 (B.Smith 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Syracuse 72, Colgate 48
SYRACUSE (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.5, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Rice 2-2, Fair 1-4, Strong 0-3, Hyman 0-2, McNabb 0-2, Irvin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Wilson 3, Lewis 2, Hyman 2, Rice 1, Wood 1) Turnovers: 17 (Fair 4, Strong 3, Wilson 2, Lewis 1, Hyman 1, Rice 1,...
Porterville Recorder
USC 96, ALABAMA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Coleman 2-4, Madlock 2-4, McCoy 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Knox 0-1, McCray 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Parker 0-1, Posey 0-1, Range 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, Madlock, O'Neal). Turnovers: 18 (McCray 5, Madlock 3, Range 3, Coleman...
Porterville Recorder
TARLETON STATE 95, KANSAS CHRISTIAN 49
Percentages: FG .408, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Lewis 4-12, J.Clark 2-4, Brooks 1-2, Washington 1-3, Conley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nwachukwu). Turnovers: 28 (J.Clark 9, Lewis 7, Jordan 4, Washington 3, Conley 2, Stubbs 2, Carvalho). Steals: 9 (J.Clark 3, Washington 3,...
Porterville Recorder
WYOMING 79, NICHOLLS STATE 68
Percentages: FG .424, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Thomas 4-5, Huffman 1-3, Nelson 1-4, Jones 1-5, Littles 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson 2). Turnovers: 17 (Littles 8, Huffman 2, Jones 2, Nelson 2, Del Cadia, Spencer, Thomas). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 89, Seattle 53
OREGON ST. (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.563, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Blacklock 1-4, Aaron 0-2, Mannen 0-1, Marotte 0-1, Beers 0-1, Hansford 0-5, Pietsch 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Mitrovic 6, Mannen 1, Beers 1) Turnovers: 10 (Marotte 3, Mannen 2, Mitrovic 1, Aaron 1, von Oelhoffen...
Porterville Recorder
Auburn 71, South Alabama 62
AUBURN (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.705, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Coulibaly 2-5, Scott-Grayson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Duhon 0-2, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-2, Graves 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Duhon 2, Graves 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Bostic 1, Wells 1) Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, Shaw 3, Bostic 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 117, LA VERNE 55
Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Malone 2-5, Brown 1-1, Holt 1-1, Adams 1-2, Harvey 1-2, Rapp 1-2, Moore 0-1, Creel 0-2, Knudson 0-2, Antonis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Antonis 3, Harvey 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 30 (Malone 6, Matthews 4, Ziegler...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game
James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
Porterville Recorder
MARQUETTE 97, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 73
Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Zarzuela 4-7, Taylor 1-2, Skytta 1-3, Bass 1-4, Harding 0-2, McCaskill 0-2, Majerle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 21 (Miller 9, Taylor 5, Zarzuela 3, Bass 2, Harding, Pavrette). Steals: 7 (Bass 2, Harding, Miller,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami hosts Charlotte following overtime win against Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets following the Miami Heat's 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat have gone 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-4 against opponents over...
Porterville Recorder
Missouri 83, Bradley 38
MISSOURI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Hansen 3-7, Judd 3-7, Frank 1-2, Dembele 1-1, Troup 1-3, Smith 1-2, Gilbert 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Smith 2, Frank 1, Dembele 1, Judd 1, Kroenke 1, S.Linthacum 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
Clemson 79, Wofford 68
CLEMSON (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.6, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Ott 4-7, Hank 2-4, Bradford 2-8, Perpignan 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Whitehorn 1-3, Douglas 1-4, Elmore 1-1, Gaines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 19 (Bradford 4, Whitehorn 3, Douglas 3, Robinson 2, Hank 2,...
Porterville Recorder
LINDENWOOD 85, HANNIBAL-LAGRANGE 58
Percentages: FG .440, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (McBride 7-10, Baker 1-2, Gutierrez 1-2, Flotow 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Becton 3, Stark 2, Askey). Turnovers: 15 (Baker 4, McBride 3, Gutierrez 2, Staton 2, Askey, Becton, Flotow, Stark). Steals: 3 (Becton, Hively, Wood).
Porterville Recorder
No. 19 Arizona 113, N. Arizona 56
N. ARIZONA (0-2) Jaiteh 2-3 0-2 4, Nyah Moran 2-9 4-6 8, Oltrogge 3-10 0-0 8, Rodabaugh 2-6 2-2 7, Schenck 1-6 4-4 6, Glancey 5-8 1-2 11, Neverson 1-4 0-0 2, Feldman 2-7 0-0 5, McMorris 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Moran 1-2 1-4 4, Totals 19-56 13-22 56.
Porterville Recorder
Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington
Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
New Orleans Pelicans take on conference foe Houston Rockets Saturday, November 12th
(AP) — Houston Rockets (2-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference) New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Pelicans are 1-0 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is 3-2 in games […]
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Petty wins a record fourth NASCAR
1892 — William “Pudge” Heffelfinger becomes the first pro football player by getting $500 to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association against the Pittsburgh Athletic Club. Heffelfinger doesn’t disappoint his bosses, returning a fumble for a touchdown to give Allegheny a 4-0 victory. 1920 — Judge...
Comments / 0