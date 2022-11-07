Read full article on original website
KOMU
Passing of Missouri's Amendment 3 creates new market opportunities
COLUMBIA — Missourians voted to approve Amendment 3 on Tuesday night, which legalizes recreational marijuana use at the state level. Twenty-one states now, including Missouri, have legalized recreational marijuana. Similar ballot initiatives in North and South Dakota and Arkansas failed, but passed in Maryland. Now, the state's still new...
KOMU
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota and Arkansas have rejected measures to legalize marijuana, while those in Maryland have approved legalization. Similar measures also were on the ballot in Missouri and South Dakota. In North Dakota, the initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to...
KOMU
Missouri becomes 49th state to create separate National Guard department
With the passage of Amendment 5, the Missouri National Guard will establish its own department, raising the total number of Missouri executive departments from 15 to 16. The Missouri National Guard has served under the state’s Department of Public Safety since 1974, but now the guard’s elevated status will allow for more direct and streamlined communication between the guard and the governor.
KOMU
Scott Fitzpatrick elected as Missouri state auditor
JEFFERSON CITY - Scott Fitzpatrick will be Missouri’s new state auditor after serving as the Missouri state treasurer. Fitzpatrick won 59% of the vote, with Democrat Dr. Alan Green coming in with 38% and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. with 3%. Missouri Republican Party Chairman Nick Myers said Fitzpatrick will...
KOMU
Missouri becomes latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
Missouri became the latest state to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday night. Legal Missouri 2022 claimed victory for Amendment 3 around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the race had not officially been called by the Associated Press until early Wednesday morning. With 100% precincts, the amendment passed with 53% of the vote.
KOMU
At least two reported dead as Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years. Two people...
KOMU
Floridians are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Nicole pummeled the state, killing at least 4 and collapsing homes as it moves north
Floridians are once again picking up the pieces after Nicole slammed into the state Thursday, killing at least four people, ripping buildings apart and leaving some homes unlivable as it bore down with dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. Nicole hit Florida's eastern coast, just south of Vero Beach, as...
KOMU
Dems win majority of Boone County House district seats
COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate Adrian Plank won the Missouri’s House District 47 seat on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Plank had 52% of the vote, while Republican John Martin had 48%. Plank welcomed the news at a watch party...
KOMU
Missouri House Republicans select leadership for upcoming legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri House Republicans met in the State Capitol building on Wednesday and selected their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session. The 102nd General Assembly will begin in January with Speaker-Designee Dean Plocher. Mike Henderson will serve as the speaker pro tempore and Jon Patterson will serve as the majority floor leader, assisted by Jamie Burger.
KOMU
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R). "So...
KOMU
GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after a record spending that topped more than $200 million.
KOMU
Two winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Missouri
Although no one in Missouri won the big Powerball jackpot on Tuesday, there were two $1 million winners from Missouri according to an article from Fox4 in Kansas City WDAF-TV. Sherry Nelms, an employee at Rosebud General Store near Highway 50, said she was working when the tickets were sold. Both $1 million winners bought their tickets from the same general store in Rosebud, Nelms said. Rosebud is about 1.5 hours southeast of Columbia.
KOMU
Minnesota AG Ellison reelected over GOP newcomer Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected
MID-MISSOURI − Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day. Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties. Boone County residents cast a total of...
KOMU
Veterans Day events around mid-Missouri
Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day. MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922. Columbia College. Columbia College will host a...
KOMU
Greg Abbott will defeat Beto O'Rourke in Texas governor's race
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term, CNN projects, fending off former Rep. Beto O'Rourke in a match-up in which Democrats had hoped to challenge Republicans' decades of dominance in Austin. Abbott, who is viewed by some within the GOP as a potential 2024 presidential contender, survived O'Rourke's...
KOMU
California storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California is emerging from a multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and four others missing after they were swept away. The National Weather Service says showers, mountain snow and gusty winds will taper off through Wednesday.
KOMU
Forecast: Records possible again Thursday, winter-like cold this weekend
Temperatures broke a record on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Thursday will be a "transition day" as a strong cold front will take temps from the upper 70s Thursday afternoon down to the 20s/30s by Friday morning. Thursday's high temperature will be nearing the record of 79° set in 1949.
KOMU
2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook
The National Weather Service offices across the region declared this week as winter weather preparedness week. Winter 2021-2022 started incredibly warm with a record-setting December that was warmer than the average November. We then transitioned to a colder and more active pattern in January and February. The past can give...
