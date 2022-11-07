Although no one in Missouri won the big Powerball jackpot on Tuesday, there were two $1 million winners from Missouri according to an article from Fox4 in Kansas City WDAF-TV. Sherry Nelms, an employee at Rosebud General Store near Highway 50, said she was working when the tickets were sold. Both $1 million winners bought their tickets from the same general store in Rosebud, Nelms said. Rosebud is about 1.5 hours southeast of Columbia.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO