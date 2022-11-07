ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksville, LA

Kayette St Romain, 65, Mansura

Funeral services for Mrs. Kayette Roy St. Romain will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christin Family Worship Center in Mansura with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will be held in the Christian Family Cemetery in Mansura. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Mansura aldermen named

The 5 members of the Mansura town council will be: Judy Bazert, Bruce Jackson, Sr., Judy James, Glenn McKinley and Rodrick Perry.
Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral

Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, an Opelousas man was killed on November 10 around 3:15 a.m. in a crash on Hwy 361. Lance Joseph Richard, 29, was driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon north on Hwy 361 on Thursday morning, when for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road and hit multiple trees.
Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Texas woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that happened on November 8 around 11:50 a.m. on Hwy 112 at Hwy 113. LSP said that Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet...
Christus Trinity Clinic welcomes new Endocrinologist

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ)– Patients suffering from issues such as diabetes and thyroid conditions have new options in advanced treatment available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. An endocrinologist has joined the team bringing a level of expertise and compassionate care to patients in Central Louisiana. “It’s so important to sit down...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Pineville High School: John McCloskey!. Just ahead of our National Day of Remembrance for our veterans, the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosted a Veterans Day ceremony. Accused RPSO informant rapist rebooked, held without bond ahead of Nov. 14 trial. Updated:...
Last-minute controversy over proposed taxes in Avoyelles Parish

Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. Hope House breaks ground on Hope Community. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to...
