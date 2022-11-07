ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports on shots fired on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports on shots fired on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Downed wires reported on ﻿﻿Southside Avenue in Riverside

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Southside Avenue in Riverside.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ashwood Drive in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Ashwood Drive in Walton.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of crash with injuries on I 71 near Norwood

CINCINNATI — Report of crash with injuries on I 71 near Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Ohio Avenue in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Ohio Avenue in Clifton.
CINCINNATI, OH

