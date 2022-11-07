Lewis Hamilton has become an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The seven-time Formula One world champion traces his desire for motor racing back to watching Brazilian great Ayrton Senna during his youth. Following his victory at last year’s race, the Englishman completed an additional lap while holding the Brazil flag – mimicking Senna at his home race in 1991.It was that gesture which helped see Hamilton, 37, bestowed with the honour by the president of the chamber of deputies, Arthur Lira, ahead of this weekend’s race at Interlagos.“When I was five years old, I...

40 MINUTES AGO