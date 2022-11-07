Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC SubwayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be AbusedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Over Podcast SlightAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Related
Thrillist
Here Are This Year's NYC Marathon Winners & How to Run Next Year's Race
The New York City Marathon, which saw more than 50,000 people running through the 26.2-mile route, took over the Big Apple's five boroughs yesterday. This year, Kenyan racers swept the field. Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi won the race respectively in the men's and women's categories, both representing the East African country.
CBS Sports
2022 New York City Marathon: Officials admit Sharon Lokedi was not drug tested before her victory
The Athletics Integrity Unit admitted Tuesday that Sharon Lokedi, who won this past weekend's New York City Marathon after entering the race as a virtual unknown, was not subject to the same drug tests as other athletes after falling through a series of loopholes in the anti-doping system. According to a report by the New York Times, there is nothing to suggest that Lokedi violated anti-doping rules in spite of the AIU's oversight.
This Nonbinary Runner Made New York City Marathon History
There's been an increasing — and long-deserved — push to make the running world more inclusive for nonbinary athletes, and yesterday marked a historic first: Jake Caswell, 25, became the first runner to be awarded prize money for winning the nonbinary division at the TCS New York City Marathon.
NYC Marathon winner Sharon Lokedi 'was NOT tested before her shock victory' because she ranked outside of officials' pool for anti-doping checks which was reduced due to Covid
Running officials failed to test New York City Marathon winner Sharon Lokedi for doping prior to the event Sunday. Lokedi won the women's professional race on her marathon debut in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds. However, it has now been revealed that the Kenyan was not tested for...
At 75, Bronx man runs his 43rd NYC Marathon
Mike Rauh just ran his 43rd New York City Marathon and is part of a special group of runners that have completed at least 15 New York City Marathons, joining over 1,000 others who have done just that.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals inspiration after becoming honorary citizen of Brazil
Lewis Hamilton has become an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The seven-time Formula One world champion traces his desire for motor racing back to watching Brazilian great Ayrton Senna during his youth. Following his victory at last year’s race, the Englishman completed an additional lap while holding the Brazil flag – mimicking Senna at his home race in 1991.It was that gesture which helped see Hamilton, 37, bestowed with the honour by the president of the chamber of deputies, Arthur Lira, ahead of this weekend’s race at Interlagos.“When I was five years old, I...
Comments / 0