Brian Kelly doesn’t need to light a fire under his team for them to understand what they’re playing for the rest of the year. LSU is in an adventageous position as leaders of the SEC West with three weeks to go but there’s no time to feel good about the current standing. The fact of the matter is this team still has to close and that’s a part of why Kelly is here, to not have the ‘letdown’ game against a dangerous Arkansas team this weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO