Rutgers Basketball gets ranking bump after dominant win over Columbia
Rutgers basketball opened its 2022-23 season with an emphatic 75-35 win over Columbia. And while that may turn out to be one of the weakest opponents of the season, the win was enough to move Rutgers up in the kenpom rankings. The Scarlet Knights started out No.50 in the kenpom and have since moved up to No.43 after the win.
How to Watch: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Fordham channel, stream, game time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.) to take on the Fordham Rams of the Atlantic 10 Conference. This will be the third meeting between the two programs. Fordham picked up an 80-73 win over the Hogs back in December of 1967, and Arkansas evened the all-time series with a 62-61 win against Fordham in November of 1983 in Anchorage (Alaska).
Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction
Tonight is game two of the 2022-23 basketball season for your Minnesota Golden Gophers. Ben Johnson's team welcomes St. Francis-Brooklyn to Williams Arena for a 6pm tip off. Everything you need to know about tonight's game is here at Gopher Illustrated!. Game Information. Tip-Off: 6:00pm central time (tonight) TV: Big...
Brian Kelly offers up final thoughts ahead of LSU's road game with Arkansas
Brian Kelly doesn’t need to light a fire under his team for them to understand what they’re playing for the rest of the year. LSU is in an adventageous position as leaders of the SEC West with three weeks to go but there’s no time to feel good about the current standing. The fact of the matter is this team still has to close and that’s a part of why Kelly is here, to not have the ‘letdown’ game against a dangerous Arkansas team this weekend.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 11th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Iowa football commits set for state semifinals at the UNI-Dome
The Iowa High School Football state semifinals started on Wednesday and Thursday at the UNI-Dome at the University of Northern Iowa and will take place on Friday and Saturday as well with Class 5A and 1A set to go on Friday and Class 2A and 3A on Saturday. Here are...
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama OL commits to Tennessee
Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — offensive lineman Vysen Lang from Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama.
