247Sports

How to Watch: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Fordham channel, stream, game time

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.) to take on the Fordham Rams of the Atlantic 10 Conference. This will be the third meeting between the two programs. Fordham picked up an 80-73 win over the Hogs back in December of 1967, and Arkansas evened the all-time series with a 62-61 win against Fordham in November of 1983 in Anchorage (Alaska).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Brian Kelly offers up final thoughts ahead of LSU's road game with Arkansas

Brian Kelly doesn’t need to light a fire under his team for them to understand what they’re playing for the rest of the year. LSU is in an adventageous position as leaders of the SEC West with three weeks to go but there’s no time to feel good about the current standing. The fact of the matter is this team still has to close and that’s a part of why Kelly is here, to not have the ‘letdown’ game against a dangerous Arkansas team this weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 11th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama OL commits to Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — offensive lineman Vysen Lang from Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

